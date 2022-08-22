PEC tops in lineworker rodeo

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

This Pedernales Electric Cooperative team of lineworkers brought home the hardware from the 2022 Texas Lineman’s Rodeo in Seguin in July. They won 16 trophies — the most of any Texas utility in the competition. Courtesy photo

Lineworkers from the Pedernales Electric Cooperative topped all Texas utilities in both journey worker and apprentice categories at the 2022 Texas Lineman’s Rodeo in Seguin recently. The PEC team won 16 awards, including first-place trophies for brisket and ribs in the barbecue cook-off.

Aside from the good eats, most of the competition centered on skills needed to do their jobs: climbing polls, equipment change-outs, and rescuing injured linemen.

“Rodeo is a tremendous opportunity for our lineworkers to hone and test their skills against the best in the state,” said PEC Chief Operations Officer Eddie Dauterive. “This accomplishment is a great way to show our members they can be confident in PEC — they are being served by the best of the best. If your power goes out, there’s no one better to have in your corner than PEC’s lineworkers.”

The next competition is the International Lineman’s Rodeo set for Oct. 12-15 in Bonner Springs, Kansas.

Here are the results from the 2022 competition in Seguin:

Overall Journeyman Awards

First place: Caleb Brodock, Garrit Afman, Thomas Logan

Third place: Darren Donhauser, David Hernandez, Jason Dean

Overall Apprentice Awards

First place: Phillip Stapp

Third place: Crispen Davis

Fifth place: Cole Compton

Cooperative Journeyman Awards

First place: Caleb Brodock, Garrit Afman, Thomas Logan

Second place: Darren Donhauser, David Hernandez, Jason Dean

Journeyman Pole Climb

Second place: Caleb Brodock, Garrit Afman, Thomas Logan

Journeyman Hurtman Rescue

Second place: Caleb Brodock, Garrit Afman, Thomas Logan

Journeyman Mystery Event #1

Second place: Caleb Brodock, Garrit Afman, Thomas Logan

Journeyman Mystery Event #2

First place: Darren Donhauser, David Hernandez, Jason Dean

Third place: Caleb Brodock, Garrit Afman, Thomas Logan

Journeyman Individual Pole Climb

Third place: Caleb Brodock

Apprentice Hurtman Rescue

Third place: Andrew Vasquez

Apprentice Mystery #2

First place: Zackery Gough

Apprentice Written Test

First place: Phillip Stapp

1st Place Barbecue Ribs: PEC Blues & BBQ (Liberty Hill)

Aaron Alvarez, Marshall Swoda, Jeremy Abbott, Lonnie Campos

1st Barbecue Brisket: Big Boys BBQ Johnson City (Substation)

Daniel Friesenhahn, Roy Lombard, Clinton Ullmann