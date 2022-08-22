PEC tops in lineworker rodeo
Lineworkers from the Pedernales Electric Cooperative topped all Texas utilities in both journey worker and apprentice categories at the 2022 Texas Lineman’s Rodeo in Seguin recently. The PEC team won 16 awards, including first-place trophies for brisket and ribs in the barbecue cook-off.
Aside from the good eats, most of the competition centered on skills needed to do their jobs: climbing polls, equipment change-outs, and rescuing injured linemen.
“Rodeo is a tremendous opportunity for our lineworkers to hone and test their skills against the best in the state,” said PEC Chief Operations Officer Eddie Dauterive. “This accomplishment is a great way to show our members they can be confident in PEC — they are being served by the best of the best. If your power goes out, there’s no one better to have in your corner than PEC’s lineworkers.”
The next competition is the International Lineman’s Rodeo set for Oct. 12-15 in Bonner Springs, Kansas.
Here are the results from the 2022 competition in Seguin:
Overall Journeyman Awards
First place: Caleb Brodock, Garrit Afman, Thomas Logan
Third place: Darren Donhauser, David Hernandez, Jason Dean
Overall Apprentice Awards
First place: Phillip Stapp
Third place: Crispen Davis
Fifth place: Cole Compton
Cooperative Journeyman Awards
First place: Caleb Brodock, Garrit Afman, Thomas Logan
Second place: Darren Donhauser, David Hernandez, Jason Dean
Journeyman Pole Climb
Second place: Caleb Brodock, Garrit Afman, Thomas Logan
Journeyman Hurtman Rescue
Second place: Caleb Brodock, Garrit Afman, Thomas Logan
Journeyman Mystery Event #1
Second place: Caleb Brodock, Garrit Afman, Thomas Logan
Journeyman Mystery Event #2
First place: Darren Donhauser, David Hernandez, Jason Dean
Third place: Caleb Brodock, Garrit Afman, Thomas Logan
Journeyman Individual Pole Climb
Third place: Caleb Brodock
Apprentice Hurtman Rescue
Third place: Andrew Vasquez
Apprentice Mystery #2
First place: Zackery Gough
Apprentice Written Test
First place: Phillip Stapp
1st Place Barbecue Ribs: PEC Blues & BBQ (Liberty Hill)
Aaron Alvarez, Marshall Swoda, Jeremy Abbott, Lonnie Campos
1st Barbecue Brisket: Big Boys BBQ Johnson City (Substation)
Daniel Friesenhahn, Roy Lombard, Clinton Ullmann