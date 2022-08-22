NEW BIZ: Downtown Beer Hall brings brews to Marble Falls

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The new Downtown Beer Hall is stocked with over 30 different brews at its location at 209 Main St. in Marble Falls. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Downtown Beer Hall, a new beer garden with over 30 different brews on tap, recently opened at 209 Main St. in Marble Falls.

The open-air establishment will offer patrons a variety of beers brewed locally, domestically, and internationally.

Shop owner Norman Lucas hopes to create an experience for customers centered around being social.

“We wanted to make a fun place to try different beers,” he said.

To promote sociability, Lucas opted not to include TVs in his bar.

In about a month, Lucas plans to serve food at the new venue. He would also like to eventually bring in live music.

“We plan on doing some fun stuff once the city permits us to, like live music and movies,” he said. “We’d also like to partner with other people as well.”

Currently, the pub’s hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the week. Once the bar starts serving food, its hours will expand to 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

