New police chief named in Granite Shoals

Capt. John Ortis (left) was named the next Granite Shoals police chief on Friday, Aug. 19. Current Police Chief Gary Boshears stands beside Decker. Boshears accepted the position of Lago Vista pPolice chief on Aug. 4 and his last day will be Augh. 31, at which point Decker will be sworn in as the new chief. Courtesy photo

Capt. John Ortis was named the new Granite Shoals police chief on Friday, Aug. 19, by Interim City Manager Peggy Smith. This comes after the current police chief, Gary Boshears, accepted the Lago Vista chief position on Aug. 4 and was officially appointed on Aug. 18.

“Throughout his time with the Granite Shoals Police Department, Capt. Ortis has demonstrated the leadership abilities and commitment to the department’s vision and core values that make him an excellent choice to lead the department moving forward,” Boshears said. “Granite Shoals will be in great hands.”

Ortis has been with the department for 11 years and served in various positions throughout his tenure. He was as a field training officer and sergeant prior to being appointed captain.

Before working with the Granite Shoals Police Department, Ortis was a correctional officer and jail captain with the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office and served in both the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps.

Ortis will be officially sworn in as police chief at 6 p.m. Aug. 31 during a special ceremony at City Hall. This coincides with Boshears’ official last day as chief.

