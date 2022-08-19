GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Aug. 22

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, Aug. 22

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

approval of order calling election to confirm Llano County Emergency Services District No. 5

public hearing for proposed 2023 fiscal year budget

public hearing for proposed 2023 fiscal year tax rate

adoption of 2023 fiscal year budget

adoption of 2023 fiscal year tax rate

executive session to discuss Llano County Sheriff’s Office and jail audit

6 p.m. regular meeting

Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

adoption of 2022-23 tax rate

possible purchase of school buses

recognition of Marble Falls High School Band as winners of state contest

recognition of Marble Falls Middle School Choir as qualifiers for state competition

Tuesday, Aug. 23

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet

On the agenda:

public hearing on 2022-23 fiscal year budget

adoption of 2022-23 fiscal year budget

public hearing on 2022 tax rate

adoption of 2022 tax rate

ratification of 2022 property tax rate

discussion and possible action to apply for bullet-resistant shield grant from Office of the Governor

discussion and possible action to join mutual aid agreement with Fort Hood Fire & Emergency Services Division

Noon meeting

City Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

downtown economic update

discussion of 2022 preliminary property values

action on TIRZ budget for 2022-23 fiscal year budget

discussion regarding City Hall project

6 p.m. special meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

adoption of city tax rate

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

On the agenda:

discussion of 2022-23 fiscal year tax rate and budget

possible action to approve revised job description of city secretary

possible approval of Dark Sky Ordinance

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

6 p.m. special meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

On the agenda:

public hearing on proposed budget and tax rate

adoption of proposed budget and tax rate

Thursday, Aug. 25

6 p.m. special meeting

Community Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

