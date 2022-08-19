SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Aug. 22

08/19/22 | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, Aug. 22

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

  • approval of order calling election to confirm Llano County Emergency Services District No. 5
  • public hearing for proposed 2023 fiscal year budget
  • public hearing for proposed 2023 fiscal year tax rate
  • adoption of 2023 fiscal year budget
  • adoption of 2023 fiscal year tax rate
  • executive session to discuss Llano County Sheriff’s Office and jail audit 

Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees

6 p.m. regular meeting

Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • adoption of 2022-23 tax rate
  • possible purchase of school buses
  • recognition of Marble Falls High School Band as winners of state contest
  • recognition of Marble Falls Middle School Choir as qualifiers for state competition

Tuesday, Aug. 23

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet

On the agenda:

  • public hearing on 2022-23 fiscal year budget
  • adoption of 2022-23 fiscal year budget
  • public hearing on 2022 tax rate
  • adoption of 2022 tax rate
  • ratification of 2022 property tax rate
  • discussion and possible action to apply for bullet-resistant shield grant from Office of the Governor
  • discussion and possible action to join mutual aid agreement with Fort Hood Fire & Emergency Services Division

Marble Falls Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 1 Board

Noon meeting

City Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • downtown economic update
  • discussion of 2022 preliminary property values
  • action on TIRZ budget for 2022-23 fiscal year budget
  • discussion regarding City Hall project

Highland Haven Board of Alderman

6 p.m. special meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

  • adoption of city tax rate

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

On the agenda:

  • discussion of 2022-23 fiscal year tax rate and budget
  • possible action to approve revised job description of city secretary
  • possible approval of Dark Sky Ordinance

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. special meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

On the agenda:

  • public hearing on proposed budget and tax rate 
  • adoption of proposed budget and tax rate

Thursday, Aug. 25

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. special meeting

Community Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags:

