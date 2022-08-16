Meet the Mustangs on Aug. 18

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The annual Meet the Mustangs event is Thursday, Aug. 18, starting at 6:30 p.m. in Max Copeland Gym at Marble Falls High School, 2101 Mustang Drive. Photo by Stennis Shotts

Marble Falls High School showcases its fall athletic teams during the annual Meet the Mustangs event Thursday, Aug. 18, starting at 6:30 p.m. in Max Copeland Gym. The campus is located at 2101 Mustang Drive.

Hosted by the Marble Falls Athletic Booster Club, the event gives Mustang fans a first look at the student-athletes playing fall sports, including football, volleyball, cross country, golf, and tennis.

“We want to recognize those players and coaches that are putting in the time and effort to all their individual sports,” said Shannon Roberts, booster club president.

The Marble Falls cheer squad, band, and Starlettes drill team also will be in attendance.

Admission to the event is free. Enjoy hot dogs, chips, cookies, and water courtesy of a partnership with Marble Falls H-E-B.

Attendees can purchase merchandise and tickets for raffle prizes as well as booster club memberships.

“We want our community to know that we are working hard to continue to provide and give back what we can to make our Mustang athletes and programs truly successful,” Roberts said. “This has got to be a community effort because it takes a village to grow.”

nathan@thepicayune.com