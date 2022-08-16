Fish fry fundraiser Sept. 3 supports Lake Buchanan

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Richard Bunte, a Lake Buchanan Conservation Corp. member, loads a pontoon boat with boxes of live striped bass fry. These baby fish were released into Lake Buchanan, ensuring a healthy population of adult bass for future anglers. Courtesy photo

The Lake Buchanan Conservation Corp. is holding its annual fish fry and silent auction fundraiser from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, in the Hill Country Hall, 15675 Texas 29 in Buchanan Dam. Proceeds will be used to further the corporation’s mission of improving the quality of and accessibility to recreation on Lake Buchanan for present and future generations.

“We put a lot of work into it, but the reward is worth it,” said Ron Abshire, director of the LBCC.

The organization is prepared to feed up to 400 guests with a menu of all-you-can-eat catfish, sides, and drinks for donations of $12 a plate for ages 13 and older and $5 a plate for ages 12 and younger.

Attendees can purchase raffle tickets in the annual $500 Visa gift card giveaway by Llano National Bank, which kicks off at the fish fry.

Guests can also participate in a silent auction featuring a used, 14-foot aluminum boat with a 9.9-horsepower Yamaha four-stroke motor and an EZ load trailer.

The LBCC has built docks at Llano County and Burnet County parks and the pavilion at Llano County Park with fundraiser proceeds. It also restocks Lake Buchanan with millions of striped bass fry each spring.

The group awards $2,000 scholarships to local high school students in an essay contest on lake area conservation. One student’s essay is chosen from each of the four Highland Lakes high schools: Llano, Marble Falls, Burnet, and Faith Academy of Marble Falls.

To learn more about how the LBCC has improved Lake Buchanan for public use, visit its website.

