Pistol Packin’ Paula added to Legends of the Falls event

Pistol Packin’ Paula (Paula Saletnik) is a regular at the Buggy Barn Museum in Blanco. She will make an appearance at the Legends of the Falls Festival in Cottonwood Shores in October. Courtesy photo

Pistol Packin’ Paula will be one of several new attractions at the next Legends of the Falls Festival and theatrical hayride in Cottonwood Shores. Now in its second year after a successful first run in 2021, Legends of the Falls is also adding more hayrides during the two-day event set for Oct. 22-23.

Paula Saletnik, aka Pistol Packin’ Paula, is a professional gun twirler. Dressed in Western attire, she straps on two Cimarron .45-caliber revolvers, which is just one part of her act. She also cracks bullwhips and puts on a stunt show that was featured in the movie “The Adventures of Pepper and Paula” and on TV shows across the country. She tours the nation portraying Annie Oakley in special events and Wild West shows.

Saletnik is the only woman to have won the World Champion Gun Spinner title, which she has done twice. She was featured on “Texas Country Reporter” and in the Texas Co-op Power magazine and competed on Season 8 of “America’s Got Talent.”

“Paula is a delightful entertainer,” said Debbie Holloway, Legends of the Falls event coordinator and hayride moderator. “She is an absolutely exciting addition to our festival this year.”

Legends of the Falls takes people on a hayride through the history of Cottonwood Shores with stops at Fuchs Cemetery, a lakeside spot where a young Native American was murdered, and more. Riders also meet one of the men who ended up in the bottom of Dead Man’s Hole.

The event was chosen by The Picayune Magazine readers and KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune listeners as a favorite theater production in the 2022 Locals Love Us awards.

The festival is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, followed by live music from 6-8 p.m. and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. Hayrides depart on both days at noon, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m., and 4:30 p.m. It takes place at the Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive in Cottonwood Shores.

Festival activities and live music are free. Hayride tickets are $10 each and will be on sale sometime at the end of August or the beginning of September.

