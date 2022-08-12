MFISD board fills Place 2 vacancy

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Newly selected Marble Falls Independent School District board Trustee Crystal Fonseca Tubig (left) swore her oath next to Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent Krystal Saunders on Friday, Aug. 12. Staff photo by Nathan Bush.

In a special meeting Friday, Aug. 12, at Putters & Gutters, the Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees selected Crystal Fonseca Tubig to fill the Place 2 seat left vacant following the death of Trustee Rick Edwards in May.

“It’s an exciting day,” board President Kevin Naumann said. “We couldn’t have found a better replacement for Place 2. I’m super excited about Crystal joining our team.”

Serving on the school board was always something Tubig had contemplated but figured she would wait until her daughter got older.

“Honestly, I wasn’t looking to be on the school board this soon,” Tubig said. “I always said maybe when my daughter was in high school that it would be something I might want to be involved in, but then when I was approached, I knew it was the right timing.”

The 2005 Marble Falls High School graduate has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Community-oriented, Tubig is the acting cheer director for Marble Falls Youth Football and Cheer, a PTO member at Colt Elementary School, and a member of the finance council for St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Marble Falls.

She also serves as the vice president of operations for M&C Fonseca, a business that specializes in underground utilities and concrete for cities and municipalities.

Tubig hopes to continue the school board’s mission of loving every child while providing students with the best possible education and environment.

“My sole purpose is to serve in the best interest of our children,” she said. “They are our future.”

