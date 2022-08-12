GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Aug. 15
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District
9 a.m. regular meeting
225 S. Pierce St., Suite 104, Burnet
The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District website for more information.
Horseshoe Bay City Council
3 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay
- ordering of special bond election
- ordering of general election to be held Nov. 8 to elect three city council members
- executive session discussing Monarch Ridge Public Improvement District
Meadowlakes City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes
- discussion of contract for services between city of Meadowlakes and Meadowlakes Property Owners’ Association
- briefing from Precinct 4 Constable Missy Bindseil regarding elderly care and programs for checking on elderly people
- appointment of members to building committee, planning and zoning commission, and public facility corporation
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- public hearing on budget for city of Marble Falls and Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. for fiscal year 2022-23
- discussion and action on setting proposed tax rate for fiscal year 2022-23
- discussion and action for annual service plans for Gregg Ranch, La Ventana, and Thunder Rock public improvement districts
- discussion and action on development agreement between Marble Falls and MMK Ventures and 71/281 Investments for development of Legacy Crossing
Highland Haven Board of Alderman
7 p.m. regular meeting
510 Highland Drive, Suite A, Highland Haven
- adoption of fee schedule for building permit, inspection compliance deposit, and administrative fees for fiscal year 2023
- adoption of city budget for fiscal year 2022-23
- ratification of ad valorem total property tax revenue increase for approved fiscal year 2022-23 budget
- review of proposed noise ordinance
Thursday, Aug. 18
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Community Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.
Friday, Aug. 19
Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors
9 a.m. regular meeting
201 S. Ave F, Johnson City
The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the PEC website for more information.