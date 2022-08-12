SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Aug. 15

08/12/22 | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Tuesday, Aug. 16

Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District

9 a.m. regular meeting

225 S. Pierce St., Suite 104, Burnet

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District website for more information.

Horseshoe Bay City Council

3 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

  • ordering of special bond election
  • ordering of general election to be held Nov. 8 to elect three city council members
  • executive session discussing Monarch Ridge Public Improvement District

Meadowlakes City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

On the agenda:

  • discussion of contract for services between city of Meadowlakes and Meadowlakes Property Owners’ Association
  • briefing from Precinct 4 Constable Missy Bindseil regarding elderly care and programs for checking on elderly people
  • appointment of members to building committee, planning and zoning commission, and public facility corporation

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • public hearing on budget for city of Marble Falls and Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. for fiscal year 2022-23
  • discussion and action on setting proposed tax rate for fiscal year 2022-23
  • discussion and action for annual service plans for Gregg Ranch, La Ventana, and Thunder Rock public improvement districts
  • discussion and action on development agreement between Marble Falls and MMK Ventures and 71/281 Investments for development of Legacy Crossing

Highland Haven Board of Alderman

7 p.m. regular meeting

510 Highland Drive, Suite A, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

  • adoption of fee schedule for building permit, inspection compliance deposit, and administrative fees for fiscal year 2023
  • adoption of city budget for fiscal year 2022-23
  • ratification of ad valorem total property tax revenue increase for approved fiscal year 2022-23 budget
  • review of proposed noise ordinance

Thursday, Aug. 18

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

Friday, Aug. 19

Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors

9 a.m. regular meeting

201 S. Ave F, Johnson City

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the PEC website for more information.

