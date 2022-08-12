Burnet County Jail bookings for Aug. 6-11, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 6-11, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Bryant James Brand, 32, of Spicewood was arrested Aug. 5 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): parole violation.

Eric Donquinn Conely, 34, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 5 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): forgery of a financial instrument.

David Ira Diamond, 39, of Spicewood was arrested Aug. 5 by BCSO: surety surrender-assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Abraham Moses Garner, 29, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 5 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance. Released Aug. 7 after weekend commitment.

Dubbie Lee Hawkins Jr., 34, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 5 by BCSO: bail jumping/failure to appear.

Jose Luis Hernandez, 65, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 5 by BCSO: commitment-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Released Aug. 7 after weekend commitment.

Jorge Alberto Macias-Carmona, 29, of Houston was arrested Aug. 5 by MFPD: theft of property.

Jorge Alberto Macias-Carmona, 29, of Houston was arrested Aug. 5 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer.

Eduardo Miranda-Bautista, 44, of Austin was arrested Aug. 5 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 8 to ICE.

Roger Ortiz, 22, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 5 by BCSO: failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, failure to control speed, no valid driver’s license, failure to appear.

Chase Frazier Parker Jr., 32, of Llano was arrested Aug. 5 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): detainer.

Pete Renteria Jr., 50, of Johnston, Rhode Island, was arrested Aug. 5 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): driving while license is invalid.

April Marie Rodriguez, 33, of Mineral Wells was arrested Aug. 5 by BCSO: bail jumping/failure to appear.

Cesar Estuarda Tzul, 24, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 5 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Mary Elizabeth Alexander, 38, of Spicewood was arrested Aug. 6 by CSPD: bond forfeiture-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance.

Michael Allan Bolton, 33, of Liberty Hill was arrested Aug. 6 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): harassment.

Kameron Devon Chance, 20, of Cedar Park was arrested Aug. 6 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Daniel Ray Collazo, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 6 by MFPD: possession of drug paraphernalia.

Scott Eric Deleon, 43, of Brownwood was arrested Aug. 6 by BPD: capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released Aug. 7 after paying fine.

Steven Shane Johns, 50, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 6 by BPD: motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance.

John Wesley Middleton, 39, of Kempner was arrested Aug. 6 by BPD: driving while license is invalid, possession of marijuana. Released same day on $3,000 in bonds.

Jesus Mijares-Rowes, 37, of Austin was arrested Aug. 6 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 7 to ICE.

Edgar Ezequiel Ramirez, 35, of San Antonio was arrested Aug. 6 by BCSO: failure to appear-driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $16,000 bond.

Shannon Stiles, 48, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 6 by BCSP: capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, capias pro fine-no seat belt/driver, expired driver’s license. Released Aug. 7 on $250 bond.

Monique Nicole Stribling, 36, of Spicewood was arrested Aug. 6 by CSPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Terry Eugene Barnett, 44, of Trenton, Florida, was arrested Aug. 7 by GSPD: failure to appear-larceny of a motor vehicle, failure to appear-possession of stolen goods/property, failure to appear-breaking or entering a motor vehicle.

Dora Bello-Bernabe, 28, was arrested Aug. 7 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 8 to ICE.

Jose Calel-Sanchez, 25, was arrested Aug. 7 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 8 to ICE.

Jose Carranza-Garcia, 40, was arrested Aug. 7 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 8 to ICE.

Stephen Cem, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 7 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Brian Alan Fiene, 46, of Spicewood was arrested Aug. 7 by BCSO: possession of marijuana. Released Aug. 8 on $1,500 bond.

Joe Robert Flores, 27, of Houston was arrested Aug. 7 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released Aug. 8 on $3,000 bond.

Enrique Garcia-Lucas, 33, was arrested Aug. 7 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 8 to ICE.

Jackeline Hernandez-Salazar, 31, was arrested Aug. 7 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 8 to ICE.

Joshua A. Hester, 27, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 7 by CSPD: possession of marijuana. Released Aug. 8 on $2,500 bond.

Hector Daniel Lopez, 21, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 7 by BPD: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Eric Martinez, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 7 by MFPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Aug. 9 on $5,000 bond.

Silva Nepomuceno-Hernandez, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 7 by GSPD: driving while intoxicated.

Sunday Olubaka, 42, was arrested Aug. 7 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 8 to ICE.

Hanne Kristin Palmer, 55, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 7 by MFPD: possession of a dangerous drug.

Hanne Kristin Palmer, 55, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 7 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance.

Marilyn Rivera-Rivas, 27, was arrested Aug. 7 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 8 to ICE.

Arturo Santana-Cruz, 33, was arrested Aug. 7 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 8 to ICE.

Wilber Velasco, 23, was arrested Aug. 7 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 8 to ICE.

Michael Wayne Weber, 31, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Aug. 7 by BCSO: motion to revoke probation-driving while intoxicated. Released Aug. 8 on $8,000 bond.

Jessica Leah Bonnett, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 8 by BCSO: commitment-abandoning/endangering a child.

Daniel Ray Collazo, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 8 by BCSO: evading arrest/detention.

Destiny Jade Everard, 22, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 8 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Tracey Edward Foster, 59, of Dallas was arrested Aug. 8 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released Aug. 9 on $10,000 bond.

Walberto Gurrola-Garcia, 27, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 8 by BCSO: commitment-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Lance Martin Kelley, 39, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 8 by BCSO: theft of property.

Jimmy Bernal Salazar Jr., 60, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 8 by BPD: driving while license is invalid, expired registration.

Kaleb Scott Schweitzer, 26, of Liberty Hill was arrested Aug. 8 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released Aug. 9 on $1,500 bond.

Dennis James Shannon, 46, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Aug. 8 by BCSO: SRA-unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Alicia Latrice Slone, 59, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 8 by BPD: motion to revoke probation-theft of property. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

MC Dajour Caro, 26, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 9 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): theft, possession of a controlled substance.

Avery Ken Marietti, 18, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 9 by BCSO: bond revocation-prohibited substance/item in correctional/civic facility.

Clayton Kelly McBeth, 29, of Austin was arrested Aug. 9 by BTPD: driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Bryon Tony McDuffee, 46, of Belton was arrested Aug. 9 by BPD: driving while license is invalid, failure to report change of address. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Modicue Demoz Pearson, 21, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 9 by GSPD: assault on a pregnant person.

Matthew R. Prochinow, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 9 by BCSO: continuous violence against family, assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $19,000 in bonds.

Meagan Rae Allen, 35, of Meadowlakes was arrested Aug. 10 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Carlos Barajas Jr., 19, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 10 by DPS: violation of promise to appear, speeding. Released Aug. 11 on $500 in bonds.

David Casarez III, 40, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 10 by MFPD: no driver’s license.

Lorraine Anna Flores, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 10 by GSPD: failure to appear-terroristic threat causing fear imminent serious bodily injury, failure to appear-criminal trespass.

Roxanne Gallardo, 34, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 10 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest/search/transport, bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance, bond revocation-possession of marijuana. Released Aug. 11 on $19,000 in bonds.

Robby Alton Jones, 61, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 10 by GSPD: assault by contact. Released Aug. 11 on $500 bond.

Gustavo Santiago Longoria, 26, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 10 by BPD: capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Robert Grant McGee, 52, of Round Mountain was arrested Aug. 10 by GSPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released Aug. 11 on $10,000 bond.

Amber Renee Wilson, 57, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 10 by GSPD: assault by contact. Released Aug. 11 on $500 bond.

Cory Joe Barton, 37, of Gatesville was arrested Aug. 11 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance.

Joseph Carlton Brown, 60, of Florence was arrested Aug. 11 by BCSO: assault by contact-family violence. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

James Wesly Herman Jr., 40, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 11 by GSPD: tampering with/fabricating physical evidence.

Angel Navarrete, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 11 by MFPD: capias pro fine-no driver’s license, capias pro fine-failure to provide proof of financial responsibility. Released same day after paying fine.

Jimmy Bernal Salazar Jr., 60, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 11 by BCSO: fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, theft of property.

Triston Daniel Shirley, 19, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 11 by BPD: failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released same day on $500 in bonds.