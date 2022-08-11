Burnet woman killed in rear-end collision

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Fairland Road (FM 1855) just north of Marble Falls resulted in the death of 51-year-old Betsy Hill of Burnet. The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10. Google Maps image

A collision at the intersection of U.S. 281 and Fairland Road just north of Marble Falls claimed the life of Betsy Hill, 51, of Burnet on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

The collision occurred at about 9:30 p.m. just past Pottery Ranch on 281 when the 2003 Kia Optima in which Hill was a passenger slowed at the flashing light.

The driver of a 2010 Ford F-150 traveling north on 281 behind the Kia failed to reduce speed, resulting in the deadly rear-end collision.

The driver of the pickup truck was extracted from her overturned vehicle and taken to a hospital by ambulance. The driver of the Kia and one other passenger were taken to a hospital by a family member in a private car.

Hill was pronounced dead at the scene by Burnet County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Roxanne Nelson and Dr. Jeffrey Jarvis, a board-certified EMS physician for both Marble Falls Area EMS and Williamson County EMS.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the collision.

nathan@thepicayune.com