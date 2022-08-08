PEC tree trimmers in Horseshoe Bay starting Aug. 9

Pedernales Electric Cooperative workers will be in the Horseshoe Bay area starting Aug. 9 to cut back vegetation from power lines. Courtesy photo

Tree trimmers from the Pedernales Electric Cooperative will be in Horseshoe Bay starting Tuesday, Aug. 9, to resume vegetation maintenance. All trees and plants that restrict access to PEC equipment, including overhead lines, will be trimmed back.

The work is necessary for safety reasons and to keep the power on, according to a PEC media release. One of the main causes of outages during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021 was frozen tree limbs falling on power lines. Tree limbs can also disrupt power in high winds and severe storms.

PEC publishes planting guidelines on its website on how to make landscaping decisions around utility equipment.

“We understand that trees and landscaping are important to homeowners,” said Penny Whisenant-Swanner, PEC’s Vegetation Maintenance supervisor, in a statement. “We only alter vegetation when necessary and always try to work with members to reach agreeable solutions.”

Arbol and Worthy Commercial will be working with PEC on the project. All PEC contractors are required to carry identification. They will only trim vegetation in the utility easement or where it presents a safety or reliability threat.

PEC has a right-of-way easement of 50-200 feet along all transmission lines. The co-op trims or removes trees that are structurally weak, are considered fast-growing or soft-wooded species, or pose a danger to a power line. That could be any tree that would fall within 15 feet of a power line or within 5 feet of a transmission structure, whether inside or outside of the right of way

Anyone with questions about the program may call PEC Distribution Program coordinator Matthew Gonzalez at 800-868-4791 ext. 3351.

