GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Aug. 8

08/05/22 | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, Aug. 8

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

  • workshop for fiscal year 2023 budget
  • authorize negotiations regarding potential trade of property with city of Llano for county to acquire John L. Kuykendall Center
  • approve quote from Storm Sirens for $227,620 for purchase of Early Warning Systems

Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Commission

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the commission’s website for more information.

Tuesday, Aug. 9

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet

On the agenda:

  • discussion of county’s tax rate for proposed fiscal year 2023 budget
  • discussion and possible action on authorizing application for a state fund grant for firearms training equipment from National Rifle Association
  • discussion and possible action on approval of new political sign rules to apply at polling locations in Burnet County
  • discussion and possible action on approval to provide equipment and manpower to construct asphalt ramp for The Helping Center

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

On the agenda:

  • discussion and presentation of 2022-23 fiscal year budget and tax rate
  • discussion and possible action regarding replacement for Police Chief Gary Boshears on Hill Country Humane Society Board of Directors
  • discussion and possible action concerning Dark Skies Community for Granite Shoals
  • discussion and possible action regarding Lot 51, sliver of Timberhill Park that adjacent property owners want to buy or lease

Thursday, Aug. 11

Highland Haven Planning and Zoning Committee

6 p.m. regular meeting

Highland Haven Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • discussion of proposed parking ordinance regarding parking in right-of-way
  • discussion of proposed noise ordinance

Friday, Aug. 12

Highland Haven Board of Alderman

8:30 a.m. budget workshop

Highland Haven Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • planning of fiscal year 2022-23 budget

DailyTrib.com

