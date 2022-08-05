Burnet County Jail bookings for July 29-Aug. 5, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of July 29-Aug. 5, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Dawson Lee Barnes, 23, of Burnet was arrested July 29 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): possession of marijuana, theft.

Cory Robert Sandras Callahan, 45, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested July 29 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joe Lee Everett, 43, of Bertram was arrested July 29 by BCSO: insufficient bond-arson.

Lorenzo Gonzalez-Reyes, 30, was arrested July 29 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released Aug. 1 to ICE.

Vicente Gonzalez-Reyes, 36, was arrested July 29 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 1 to ICE.

Robert Matthew Hogeda, 46, of Houston was arrested July 29 by BCSO: displaying expired license plates. Released July 30 on $3,500 in bonds.

Kirby Alan Jett, 62, of Houston was arrested July 29 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $30,000 bond.

Dustin Allen Maynard, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 29 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released July 31 on $2,500 bond.

Israel Sanchez, 32, of Dallas was arrested July 29 by BCSO: theft of property, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

Mitchel Kirby Ahoyt, 66, of Austin was arrested July 30 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): driving while intoxicated.

Dawson Lee Barnes, 23, of Burnet was arrested July 30 by BCSO: bond revocation-theft of mail.

Cleve Henry Boettcher Jr., 31, of Copperas Cove was arrested July 30 by BPD: criminal trespass. Released Aug. 1 on $2,500 bond.

Kristin Michelle Milliorn, 38, of Burnet was arrested July 30 by BPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $2,000 bond.

April Marie Rodriguez, 33, of Mineral Wells was arrested July 30 by BCSO: theft of property.

Israel Sanchez, 32, of Dallas was arrested July 30 by BCSO: theft of property.

Luis Alejandro Sanchez-Mendoza, 31, was arrested July 30 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 1 to ICE.

Whitney A. Williams, 59, of Spicewood was arrested July 30 by BCSO: violation of a protective order-bias/prejudice. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Candelario Alejandro-Diaz, 43, was arrested July 31 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 1 to ICE.

Steven Victor Bergendahl, 47, of Florence was arrested July 31 by MFPD: bond forfeiture-assault causing bodily injury. Released Aug. 4 to outside agency.

Ivan Carrera, 20 was arrested July 31 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 1 to ICE.

Aldo Chavez-Palomaes, 27, was arrested July 31 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 1 to ICE.

Jose Francisco Delgado, 30, of Burnet was arrested July 31 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Daniel Gomez-Martinez, 29, was arrested July 31 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 1 to ICE.

Jorge Hernandez-Estrada, 32, was arrested July 31 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 1 to ICE.

Louis Lamar Long Jr., 39, of Marble Falls was arrested July 31 by BCSO: continuous violence against family, fraud-check.

Fredy Maldonado-Espana, 39, was arrested July 31 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 1 to ICE.

Melvin Martinez-Sanchez, 54, was arrested July 31 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 1 to ICE.

Ascencion Mendoza-Sanchez, 50, was arrested July 31 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 1 to ICE.

Oscar Olivares-Gonzalez, 35, was arrested July 31 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 1 to ICE.

Servando Ortiz-Lopez, 41, was arrested July 31 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 1 to ICE.

David Demetrio Quinonez, 42, of Burnet was arrested July 31 by BPD: assault of a family/household member. Released Aug. 2 on $7,500 bond.

Carlos Rodriguez-Diaz, 43, was arrested July 31 by ICE: detainer.

Miguel Sanchez-Castro, 26, was arrested July 31 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 1 to ICE.

Carlos Daniel Silva, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested July 31 by BCSO: sexual assault.

Jose Tiburio-De Paz, 32, was arrested July 31 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 1 to ICE.

Honorato Vargas-Mercado, 25, was arrested July 31 by ICE: detainer.

Jesus Manuel Reyes-Valadez, 44, was arrested Aug. 1 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 2 to ICE.

Kale Anthony Casanova, 27, of Johnson City was arrested Aug. 2 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, speeding, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cody Len Harper, 34, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 2 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Dubbie Lee Hawkins Jr., 34, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 2 by MFPD: failure to appear-adjudication-possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify as a fugitive.

John Richard Murrill, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 2 by MFPD: terroristic threat of family/household.

Brittany Ann Ashlock, 27, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 3 by MFPD: assault causing bodily injury. Released Aug. 4 on $2,500 bond.

Harmony Ann Burkey, 41, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 3 by BPD: hindering apprehension/prosecution.

Travis Andrew Chandler, 17, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 3 by MFPD: bond revocation-injury to child/elderly/disabled.

Diego Maldonado-Perez, 31, of Liberty Hill was arrested Aug. 3 by BPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Donald Saldana, 38, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 3 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

David Anthony Woodall, 43, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Aug. 3 by BCSO: indictment-theft of property.

Gerardo Renee Barlow, 33, of Pflugerville was arrested Aug. 4 by BCSO: insufficient bond-forgery of a government/national government instrument.

Harmony Ann Burkey, 41, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 4 by BCSO: capias pro fine-expired registration.

Moises Delgado-Albarran, 34, of Spicewood was arrested Aug. 4 by MFPD: theft of property.

Antonio Luis Hernandez, 24, of Georgetown was arrested Aug. 4 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Roger Ortiz, 22, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 4 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Travis Levi Pierce, 22, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 4 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Jonathon Michael Schwab, 30, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 4 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $1,500 bond.