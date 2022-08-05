Burnet County GOP summer social is Aug. 11

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Guest speakers at the last Burnet County Republican summer social of 2022 on Aug. 11 are candidates Lesli Fitzpatrick and Cody Henson. Courtesy photos

The last Burnet County Republican summer social of 2022 is Thursday, Aug. 11, at the home of Mary Jane and Graham Avery, 101 Falling Creek Cove in Marble Falls. It starts at 7 p.m.

The event is hosted by the Burnet County Republican Women and the Burnet County Republican Club. Guest speakers are Lesli Fitzpatrick, the GOP candidate for Third Court of Appeals, Place 4 justice, and Cody Henson, candidate for Burnet County Court at Law judge.

Dress is casual. Attendees are encouraged to bring an appetizer or sweet treat, their own beverages, and friends.

Each summer, the two Burnet County GOP groups host socials in June, July, and August for local conservatives to gather in fellowship, listen to speakers, meet candidates, and learn how to get involved in campaign activities. Visit the Republican Women or Republican Club websites for more information.