SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 5¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Burnet County GOP summer social is Aug. 11

08/05/22 | DailyTrib.com
Lesli Fitzpatrick and Cody Henson

Guest speakers at the last Burnet County Republican summer social of 2022 on Aug. 11 are candidates Lesli Fitzpatrick and Cody Henson. Courtesy photos

The last Burnet County Republican summer social of 2022 is Thursday, Aug. 11, at the home of Mary Jane and Graham Avery, 101 Falling Creek Cove in Marble Falls. It starts at 7 p.m.

The event is hosted by the Burnet County Republican Women and the Burnet County Republican Club. Guest speakers are Lesli Fitzpatrick, the GOP candidate for Third Court of Appeals, Place 4 justice, and Cody Henson, candidate for Burnet County Court at Law judge.

Dress is casual. Attendees are encouraged to bring an appetizer or sweet treat, their own beverages, and friends.

Each summer, the two Burnet County GOP groups host socials in June, July, and August for local conservatives to gather in fellowship, listen to speakers, meet candidates, and learn how to get involved in campaign activities. Visit the Republican Women or Republican Club websites for more information.

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , , , ,

You Might Like

Lakeshore Library book sale with free ice cream is Aug. 13

08/05/22 | DailyTrib.com

Be prepared for disasters with CERT training course

08/04/22 | DailyTrib.com

Kevin Fowler headlining Project 316 fundraiser Oct. 1

08/03/22 | Nathan Bush
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

11 + eighteen =