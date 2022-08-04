SUBSCRIBE NOW

Be prepared for disasters with CERT training course

08/04/22 | DailyTrib.com
Wildfires forced a number of evacuations across the Highland Lakes last summer. Preparing for disasters - whether natural or manmade - is something all Highland Lakes residents should consider. Texas Department of State Health Services officials are asking all Texans to get ready by being informed, making a plan, and building a kit. Whether the situation calls for sheltering in place, or evacuating, emergency preparedness can help keep you and your family safe and secure.

Wildfires forced a number of evacuations across the Highland Lakes in 2018. Preparing for disasters — whether natural or manmade — is something all Highland Lakes residents should consider. The Burnet County Office of Emergency Management is holding a free, seven-week emergency response training course starting Oct. 6 in Burnet. Registration is open online. File photo courtesy James Oakley

Learn how to take care of yourself, your family, and your neighbors in a disaster during a free, seven-week emergency response course starting Oct. 6 in Burnet. Training is organized by the Burnet County Office of Emergency Management. Registration is open online.

The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) course will cover home safety plans, fire extinguishers, basic first aid, food safety, shelter fundamentals, and more. Classes are from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Burnet County AgriLife Extension office, 607 N. Vandeveer St., in Room 14 of the South Wing.

Under the direction of local emergency responders, CERT-trained volunteers will help with immediate assistance to victims, damage assessment, and volunteer organization at disaster sites, according to an Office of Emergency Management media release about the training.

The program is funded with grant money from the Capital Area Council of Governments.

For more information about the course and to see a schedule, visit the Burnet County CERT website or contact Burnet County Emergency Management Coordinator Jim Barho at jimbarho@gmail.com or CERT Training Officer Robyn Richter at rrichter51@gmail.com

