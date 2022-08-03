Kevin Fowler headlining Project 316 fundraiser Oct. 1

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Country music artist Kevin Fowler headlines the third annual Project 316 fundraiser on Oct. 1 in Burnet. Courtesy photo

Project 316 recently announced country artist Kevin Fowler as the headlining performer for the organization’s third annual fundraiser on Oct. 1 at Haley-Nelson Park in Burnet.

Christine Meza founded the group in 2020 after her husband, Jose Meza, died in December 2019 from a heart attack. Jose Meza served the Burnet Police Department as a patrol officer and K9 handler.

To honor her late husband, Meza started the nonprofit to offer assistance to families of police officers who lost their lives. She named it Project 316 as a homage to her husband’s badge number.

Admission to the Fowler concert is $30 for ages 13 and older and $10 for ages 12 and younger. Tickets can be purchased online. Attendees can also buy Project 316 merchandise for a donation. Unlike past years, no cooler fees will be charged.

Organizers also plan a silent auction and a raffle for a chance to win a meet-and-greet with Fowler.

Gates for the concert open at 6 p.m.

The organization is also hosting its annual Project 316 5K at 8 a.m. the same day, starting at R.J. Richey Elementary School in Burnet. Registration is $30. To sign up, visit Athlete Guild’s Project 316 5K webpage.

Proceeds from both events will assist families of deceased law enforcement officers.

