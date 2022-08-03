Granite Shoals police chief among finalists for Lago Vista job

Gary Boshears has been the Granite Shoals police chief for six years, serves on the Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees, and has been mentioned as a possible candidate for Granite Shoals city manager. He is also one of four finalists for the position of chief of police in Lago Vista. File photo

Granite Shoals Police Chief Gary Boshears is in the running to be the new chief in Lago Vista. The city of Lago Vista announced that Boshears was one of four finalists chosen from among 55 applicants from 18 states to fill the vacant position.

Boshears and the other three finalists attended a public meet-and-greet on July 25 and 26 with Lago Vista officials and residents.

Boshears has been with the Granite Shoals Police Department for 16 years, six of which he served as chief. He has lived in the Marble Falls area for 20 years and twice has been elected to the Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees, the first time in 2016. He is currently finishing his second term after being elected again in 2019.

Since the firing of City Manager Jeff Looney on June 14, Granite Shoals has been operating under Interim City Manager Peggy Smith. Boshears and Smith were named as potential candidates for the full-time role during a City Council meeting July 12.

Boshears has been assisting the city with its prospective 2022-23 fiscal year budget in the absence of a full-time city manager and finance director. He has a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Phoenix.

The city of Lago Vista is expected to make an announcement regarding its selection of a new police chief in the coming days.

dakota@thepicayune.com