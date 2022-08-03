Enchanted Rock, Pedernales Falls parks close due to wildfires

The Big Sky Fire in Hays County is one of two wildfires that began Tuesday, Aug. 2, and led to the temporary closures of Pedernales Falls State Park and Enchanted Rock State Natural Area. Photo courtesy of Texas A&M Forest Service/Hailei Thomas

Enchanted Rock State Natural Area and Pedernales Falls State Park have temporarily closed due to two nearby wildfires. Drivers are asked to avoid the areas. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said the parks would reopen once the danger was over but gave no estimate on when. Both park webpages instruct visitors “to contact the park or check back for updates.”

The Big Sky Fire north of Fredericksburg and the Smoke Rider Fire in Blanco and Hays counties both started on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The parks were closed on Wednesday, Aug. 3, as firefighters battled the blazes. Both fires have involved evacuations and are two of three Central Texas fires currently burning.

The Big Sky Fire north of Fredericksburg in Gillespie County covers 1,400 acres and was 25 percent contained as of Wednesday afternoon. About 40 residents in the location 8 miles north of Fredericksburg have been evacuated in the area off of Eckert Road near Big Sky Drive and Foster Ranch Road.

The Smoke Rider Fire, which started on RM 165 in Hays County, covers 800 acres in Hays and Blanco counties and was 30 percent contained as of Wednesday afternoon. Mandatory evacuations on Tuesday were lifted Wednesday. Blanco United Methodist Church, 61 Pecan St. in Blanco, opened as a shelter Tuesday. A Dripping Springs animal shelter was evacuated, but animals were returned on Wednesday.

A third blaze, the Blue Bluff Fire, which started in east Travis County on July 29, flared up again on Tuesday after being 100 percent contained. It covers 45 acres and is now 85 percent contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The Forest Service responded to 26 wildfires covering 3,593 acres on Aug. 2 across Texas. Fire danger persists for Central Texas throughout the week.

