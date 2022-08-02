Sales tax holiday is Aug. 5-7

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Back-to-school shoppers can save money on clothes and supplies during Texas’ sales tax holiday Friday-Sunday, Aug. 5-7. Sales tax will be exempt on qualifying items priced below $100, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend this weekend, according to a media release from the Texas Comptroller’s Office.

Items can be purchased tax-free from a Texas store or through an online/catalog vendor doing business in the state.

Qualifying items include:

clothing and footwear (full list)

school supplies (full list)

face masks (cloth and disposable; industrial or medical-grade masks are NOT exempt)

backpacks

“With inflation driving prices higher on just about everything, this sales tax holiday provides Texas families some small relief managing the costs associated with kids heading back to the classroom,” said state Comptroller Glenn Hegar in the media release.

The Comptroller’s Office estimates shoppers will save $112 million in state and local sales tax over the weekend.

During the sales tax holiday, qualifying items may be purchased tax-free in store, online, or by phone, mail, custom order, or any other means when either:

the item is both delivered to and paid for by the customer during the exemption period;

or the customer orders and pays for the item, and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period ends.

School starts Aug. 17 for students in the Marble Falls Independent School District and Burnet Consolidated ISD and Aug. 11 for Llano ISD students.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Visit the Texas Comptroller’s Office’s sales tax holiday webpage for more information.

You can find school supplies lists online for Marble Falls ISD campuses and Burnet Consolidated ISD. Llano ISD is providing supplies for students at all campuses. In addition, the annual Back to School Blast is Saturday, Aug. 6, for all Highland Lakes students in prekindergarten through the 12th grade. It takes place from 8 a.m. to noon at Marble Falls Middle School, 1511 Pony Drive. Free backpacks filled with supplies will be given out, and students can also get a free haircut and pair of shoes.

And, area teachers needing supplies for their classrooms are encouraged to post links to their Amazon wish lists on the Highland Lakes Crisis Network Facebook page so people can donate.