Roger Creager closes Marble Falls Summer Concert Series on Aug. 27

Country music artist Roger Creager will perform Aug. 27 at Johnson Park in Marble Falls. Tickets are $25. Courtesy photo

Country music artist Roger Creager will perform at Johnson Park on Friday, Aug. 27, as the final act of the Marble Falls Summer Concert Series.

“If you’ve ever been to a Creager concert, you know it’s a great time, and we expect nothing less when he comes to Marble Falls,” said Lacey Dingman, director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, which organizes the series. “Even on hot nights, it’s been great weather (in the series so far) under the oak trees, and we hope to see everyone there for our summer finale.”

Unlike the other concerts, tickets must be purchased to attend the Creager show, which will have a special appearance by Braedon Barnhill, a young songwriter who opened the series on June 3.

General admission is $25 for ages 13 and older and free for ages 12 and younger. A cooler fee is $10.

VIP options are available. The standard VIP package of $50 includes admission, private restrooms, event swag, and side and front stage access.

For $75, concert-goers have access to all of the benefits in the standard package along with the opportunity to meet Creager before the show.

“VIP options will definitely sell out,” Dingman said. “We hope to have a full house, but we have a large capacity in Johnson Park.”

Food trucks will be on site the night of the show.

The park opens to the public at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.

The last free performance in the Summer Concert Series is country artist Gary P. Nunn on Friday, Aug. 5.

