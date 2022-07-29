Writing group’s presentation on social media is Aug. 4

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Horseshoe Bay-area writing group, hsbWriters, is hosting a social and presentation from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at Blue Lake Golf Club, 214 W. Bluebonnet Road in Horseshoe Bay.

The free event, “Helping with a Single Click: Initiating Social Media Challenge,” will include an overview of the organization to date by one of its founders, Paloma Guerrero, who promises “a big reveal to show just how much community can contribute to a writer’s success.”

Guerrero will follow her opening remarks with a presentation on social media and its integral role in an author’s success.

The nonprofit hsbWriters is a community of writers and writing support professionals in Horseshoe Bay and the surrounding community. It provides mutual support to the writers in the group, which first formed in 2021 after an informal meeting of writers at the Horseshoe Bay Post Office.

“I discovered that there were other published authors in Horseshoe Bay,” said Guerrero, who wrote “Building Lacy Oaks, A Love Story.” “More than 50 writers, writing professionals, published authors, and aspiring authors showed up (to our first meeting). What were they looking for? Community and support as a writer.”

The group now hosts presentations on the first Thursday of each month at different locations. Other upcoming topics include:

Sept. 1 — “Social Media Strategy” with Lisa Laird

Oct. 6 — “Book Proposals” with Donna Joppie

Nov. 3 — “What Does a Book Agent Do?”

Dec. 1 — “Existing Organizations and How They Can Help You”

Jan. 5, 2023 — “Goals and Mindset for the Author’s Success” with Michelle Guajardo

Organizational meetings are the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Horseshoe Property Owners’ Association offices at Quail Point Lodge, 107 Twilight Lane.

Anyone interested in joining the group should visit the website or email risingtide378657@gmail.com.

