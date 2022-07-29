SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Aug. 1

07/29/22 | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

Marble Falls City Council

Noon budget workshop

Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • discussion of city’s proposed fiscal year 2023 budget
  • discussion of general, utility, special revenue, and capital projects
  • discussion of Economic Development Corporation budget
  • recommendations from Capital Improvement Plan Committee and Hotel Motel Tax Advisory Committee

Highland Haven Board of Alderman

7 p.m. regular meeting

510 Highland Drive, Suite A, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

  • public hearing on proposed fiscal year 2023 budget
  • discussion and possible action on ordinance establishing water rates and fees for fiscal year 2023
  • discussion and possible action on ordinance establishing solid waste service rates and fees for fiscal year 2023
  • public hearing on proposed 2022 tax rate

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • update on downtown hotel/conference center
  • update on Phase 1b and Phase 1c of city’s park development plan
  • discussion and possible action on sales contract for 24-acre parcel in Business and Technology Park
  • discussion and possible action on agreement between Marble Falls EDC and city of Marble Falls for implementation of tree program

Thursday, Aug. 4

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com

