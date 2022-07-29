GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Aug. 1
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
Marble Falls City Council
Noon budget workshop
Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- discussion of city’s proposed fiscal year 2023 budget
- discussion of general, utility, special revenue, and capital projects
- discussion of Economic Development Corporation budget
- recommendations from Capital Improvement Plan Committee and Hotel Motel Tax Advisory Committee
Highland Haven Board of Alderman
7 p.m. regular meeting
510 Highland Drive, Suite A, Highland Haven
- public hearing on proposed fiscal year 2023 budget
- discussion and possible action on ordinance establishing water rates and fees for fiscal year 2023
- discussion and possible action on ordinance establishing solid waste service rates and fees for fiscal year 2023
- public hearing on proposed 2022 tax rate
Wednesday, Aug. 3
Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.
Noon regular meeting
Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- update on downtown hotel/conference center
- update on Phase 1b and Phase 1c of city’s park development plan
- discussion and possible action on sales contract for 24-acre parcel in Business and Technology Park
- discussion and possible action on agreement between Marble Falls EDC and city of Marble Falls for implementation of tree program
Thursday, Aug. 4
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Community Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.