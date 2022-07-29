GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Aug. 1

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

Noon budget workshop

Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

discussion of city’s proposed fiscal year 2023 budget

discussion of general, utility, special revenue, and capital projects

discussion of Economic Development Corporation budget

recommendations from Capital Improvement Plan Committee and Hotel Motel Tax Advisory Committee

7 p.m. regular meeting

510 Highland Drive, Suite A, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

public hearing on proposed fiscal year 2023 budget

discussion and possible action on ordinance establishing water rates and fees for fiscal year 2023

discussion and possible action on ordinance establishing solid waste service rates and fees for fiscal year 2023

public hearing on proposed 2022 tax rate

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

update on downtown hotel/conference center

update on Phase 1b and Phase 1c of city’s park development plan

discussion and possible action on sales contract for 24-acre parcel in Business and Technology Park

discussion and possible action on agreement between Marble Falls EDC and city of Marble Falls for implementation of tree program

Thursday, Aug. 4

6 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

