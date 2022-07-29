Burnet County Jail bookings for July 22-28, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of July 22-28, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Robbin Warren Amos, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested July 22 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): assault on a public servant, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person, resisting arrest/search/transport, criminal trespass.

Mario A. Barrios-Rivas, 68, of Burnet was arrested July 22 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.

Jessica Leah Bonnett, 42, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested July 22 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): commitment-abandoning/endangering a child. Released July 24 after a weekend commitment.

Daniel Patrick Brown, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested July 22 by BCSO: commitment-sex offender’s duty to register. Released July 24 with credit for time served.

Luis Campuzano Sr., 54, of Kingsland was arrested July 22 by BCSO: commitment-bail jumping/failure to appear. Released July 24 after a weekend commitment.

David Ira Diamond, 38, of Spicewood was arrested July 22 by BCSO: criminal trespass.

Aaron John Gandy, 57, of Cedar Creek was arrested July 22 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance. Released July 26 on personal recognizance.

Ryan Lozada, 35, of Austin was arrested July 22 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary of a building, probation violation.

Hanne Kristin Palmer, 55, of Austin was arrested July 22 by MFPD: cruelty to non-livestock animal-fight/lure, possession of a controlled substance. Released July 25 on $41,500 in bonds.

Joe Ramon, 52, of Kingsland was arrested July 22 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Anthony Moreno Witcher, 34, of Kingsland was arrested July 22 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): speeding, expired driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released July 27 on personal recognizance.

Juwon Alchesay, 24, of Killeen was arrested July 23 by BCSO: public intoxication. Released July 24 on $500 bond.

Raul Collazo Jr., 53, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 23 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Jerrod Anderson Cozby, 28, of Burnet was arrested July 23 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon. Released July 24 on $20,000 in bonds.

Jerry Dale Jackson, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 23 by GSPD: capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of driver’s license restriction, disorderly conduct. Released July 24 on $1,000 in bonds.

Avery Kent Marietti, 18, of Burnet was arrested July 23 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Mariana Muzquiz-Meneses, 28, was arrested July 23 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released July 24 to ICE.

Randall Lee Roemer, 53, of Burnet was arrested July 23 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released July 26 on $20,000 bond.

Tatyanna Rogers, 25, of San Antonio was arrested July 23 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): deadly conduct. Released July 25 on $7,500 bond.

Jadon Isaiah Segura, 18, of Pflugerville was arrested July 23 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released July 24 on $1,500 bond.

Jakob Wallingford-Holcomb, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested July 23 by BCSO: minor in possession of tobacco, minor in possession of alcohol, failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rex Newton Webb, 68, of Austin was arrested July 23 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): driving while intoxicated. Released July 24 on $1,500 bond.

Ceasar Alvalldez-Estada, 24, was arrested July 24 by ICE: detainer. Released July 25 to ICE.

Riley Cash Bailey, 17, of Burnet was arrested July 24 by BPD: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released same day on $2,000 bond.

Karen Louise Bennett, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested July 24 by MFPD: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance.

Dorbin Bonculescu, 42, was arrested July 24 by ICE: detainer. Released July 25 to ICE.

Olegario Buezo-Carcamo, 44, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 24 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.

Olegario Buezo-Carcamo, 44, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 24 by ICE: detainer.

Carlos Alejandro Campos, 26, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 24 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated with a child under 15, possession of a controlled substance, expired driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Noe Escamilla-Tellez, 43, was arrested July 24 by ICE: detainer. Released July 25 to ICE.

Rodolfo Fuentes-Gomez, 47, was arrested July 24 by ICE: detainer. Released July 25 to ICE.

Pedro Gonzalez-Ayala, 35, was arrested July 24 by ICE: detainer. Released July 25 to ICE.

Amber Coleena Howard, 30, of Burnet was arrested July 24 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, violation of occupational driver’s license. Released July 25 on $8,000 in bonds.

Alice Marie Lerma, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested July 24 by MFPD: resisting arrest/search/transport, criminal trespass.

Thomas Abraham Lewis, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested July 24 by MFPD: criminal trespass. Released July 25 on $2,500 bond.

Fermin Lopez-Rebollar, 42, was arrested July 24 by ICE: detainer. Released July 25 to ICE.

Pedro Pagaza-Avila, 37, was arrested July 24 by ICE: detainer. Released July 25 to ICE.

Juan Ricardo Rea-Molina, 52, was arrested July 24 by ICE: detainer. Released July 25 to ICE.

Melissa Amber Torres, 41, of Christoval was arrested July 24 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released July 28 on $5,000 bond.

Eric Steven Winsbury, 31, of Copperas Cove was arrested July 24 by CSPD: driving while intoxicated. Released July 25 on $7,500 bond.

Carlos Xol-Maquin, 22, was arrested July 24 by ICE: detainer. Released July 25 to ICE.

Jose Mario Benitez-Jaramillo, 51, was arrested July 25 by ICE: detainer. Released July 26 to ICE.

Carlos Alejandro Campos, 26, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 25 by BCSO: no commercial driver’s license.

Michael Joseph Denson, 44, of Florence was arrested July 25 by BCSO: parole violation, assault on a public servant, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence.

Martin Leonard Heuton, 39, of Burnet was arrested July 25 by BCSO: tampering with a government record/document-defraud, failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance.

Brandon Michael Scott, 29, of Kempner was arrested July 25 by BCSO: motion to revoke-deadly conduct-discharge of a firearm.

Julie Ann Silva, 39, of Austin was arrested July 25 by BCSO: unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Nicholas Rene Young, 29, of New Braunfels was arrested July 25 by BCSO: aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child-sexual contact.

Jorge Alberto Zelaya-Arteaga, 21, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested July 25 by MFPD: resisting arrest/search/transport, assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Jorge Alberto Zelaya-Arteaga, 21, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested July 25 by BCSO: ICE detainer. Released July 27 to ICE.

Joseph Taylor Benitz, 27, of Lometa was arrested July 26 by BCSO: possession of marijuana, driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $5,000 in bonds.

Salma Bennour, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested July 26 by the Attorney General’s Office (AG): parole violation.

Mario Lee Clark, 42, was arrested July 26 by BCSO: assault on family/household member, theft of service.

Jose Hernandez, 19, was arrested July 26 by ICE: detainer. Released July 27 to ICE.

Ryan Travis Lozada, 35, of Austin was arrested July 26 by BCSO: theft.

Luis Perez-Morales, 30, of Austin was arrested July 26 by ICE: detainer. Released July 27 to ICE.

Gabriel Silva-Hernandez, 46, of Georgetown was arrested July 26 by ICE: detainer. Released July 27 to ICE.

Anthony Grey Starr, 33, of Kingsland was arrested July 26 by BPD: capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia. Released same day after paying fine.

Mark Anthony Suniga, 45, of Marble Falls was arrested July 26 by GSPD: driving while license is invalid, indecency with a child-sexual contact.

Caitlin Ariel Baalke, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested July 27 by MFPD: harassment.

Caitlin Ariel Baalke, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested July 27 by BCSO: bond revocation-resisting arrest/search/transport, bond revocation-criminal trespass. Released July 28 on $7,500 in bonds.

Quincy Arness Brown, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 27 by GSPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Mark Leland Crew, 65, of Hoover’s Valley was arrested July 27 by BCSO: parole violation.

David Ira Diamond, 38, of Spicewood was arrested July 27 by BCSO: surety surrender-assault causing bodily injury.

Senan Muhammed Jaber, 26, of Briggs was arrested July 27 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest/search/transport, assault causing bodily injury-family violence, accident involving injury.

William Barton Kight, 42, of Burnet was arrested July 27 by BCSO: commitment.

Caleb Andrew Ortega, 19, of Burnet was arrested July 27 by BCSO: assault on family/household member.

Jose Vences-Maldonado, 62, was arrested July 27 by ICE: detainer.

Jakob Wallingford-Holcomb, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested July 27 by BCSO: surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance.

Nicholas Rene Young, 29, of New Braunfels was arrested July 27 by BCSO: theft of property.

Maria Cardenas Gonzalez-Roa, 47, of Burnet was arrested July 28 by BPD: driving while license is invalid.

James Dieterich, 64, of Austin was arrested July 28 by BPD: driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana. Released same day on $3,000 in bonds.

Juan Antonio Flores, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 28 by BCSO: sexual assault.

Lonny Ray Hocker, 74, of Bertram was arrested July 28 by BCSO: criminal trespass.

Robert Mathew Hogeda, 46, of San Angelo was arrested July 28 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Pablo Ramirez Ojeda Jr., 45, of Stephenville was arrested July 28 by BCSO: failure to appear-theft of property.

Cecillia Perez, 26, of Llano was arrested July 28 by GSPD: criminal trespass.

Donald Saldana, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 28 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Israel Sanchez, 32, of Dallas was arrested July 28 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, tampering with a government record, theft of property.