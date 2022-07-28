BCISD eyes lower property tax rate

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Burnet Consolidated Independent School District could lower its ad valorem tax rate for the seventh year in a row.

The Board of Trustees approved a proposed tax rate of $1.0596 per $100 property valuation during its regular meeting Monday, July 25. This is about 2 cents less than the current rate of $1.077.

The proposed rate breaks down to 86.46 cents for maintenance and operations and 19.5 cents for debt service/interest and sinking. The M&O side goes to the district’s daily operations, including salaries and utilities. I&S is used to pay off debt, including voter-approved bonds.

If the proposed rate is approved, BCISD will have lowered its property tax rate by a total of 24.04 cents since 2015.

In 2015, the district’s ad valorem rate was $1.33. Over the years, the board cut it to:

$1.32 in 2016

$1.26 in 2017

$1.26 in 2018

$1.185 in 2019

$1.1463 in 2020

$1.077 in 2021

According to BCISD officials, the district continues to have the second-lowest tax rate among area school districts.

The tax rate is only part of a property owner’s bill equation. Property value also factors into the final number. Property valuations have increased by 25 percent in Burnet County, according to new numbers released by the Burnet Central Appraisal District in May.

The next step before approving a property tax rate is a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, on the proposed rate and the 2022-23 budget. The meeting agenda will be posted on the BCISD board webpage no later than 72 hours before the hearing. The Board of Trustees usually meet in the BCISD Central Office, 208 E. Brier St. in Burnet. Check the agenda to confirm location.

