GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of July 25
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meeting are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Monday, July 25
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Llano County Courthouse, 801 Ford St., Llano
- discussion regarding approval request for Precinct 4 constable vehicle replacement
- authorization of negotiations regarding potential trade of property with city of Llano for county to acquire John L. Kuykendall Center
- approval of memorandum of agreement between Llano County and Texas and Workforce Network
- approval of new operating hours of Llano and Kingsland libraries
Llano County Commissioners Court
1 p.m. budget workshop
Second-floor courtroom, Llano County Courthouse, 801 Ford St., Llano
- discussion of proposed 2023 budget
Burnet Consolidated ISD School Board
6 p.m. regular meeting
BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier St., Burnet
- reports on school safety, 2021-22 state assessment scores, bond program, finances, and professional development plans
- approval to establish proposed 2022-23 tax rates
- approval of temporary meal and mileage reimbursement rates
- adopting and deleting policy changes
Tuesday, July 26
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet
- selection of members to serve on Salary Grievance Committee
- discussion and possible action regarding process to abandon CR 342B at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Marble Falls
- discussion and possible action regarding approval to trim brush on private property at intersection of Creek Lake and CR 403 to increase visibility for traffic
- discussion and possible action concerning current fiscal year 2022 budget and fiscal year 2023 budget
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet
- discussion of appointments to Burnet Police Department Citizen Advisory Board
- quarterly report on Street Department
- quarterly report on Burnet Municipal Court
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.