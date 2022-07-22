GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of July 25

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meeting are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, July 25

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Llano County Courthouse, 801 Ford St., Llano

On the agenda:

discussion regarding approval request for Precinct 4 constable vehicle replacement

authorization of negotiations regarding potential trade of property with city of Llano for county to acquire John L. Kuykendall Center

approval of memorandum of agreement between Llano County and Texas and Workforce Network

approval of new operating hours of Llano and Kingsland libraries

1 p.m. budget workshop

Second-floor courtroom, Llano County Courthouse, 801 Ford St., Llano

On the agenda:

discussion of proposed 2023 budget

6 p.m. regular meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier St., Burnet

On the agenda:

reports on school safety, 2021-22 state assessment scores, bond program, finances, and professional development plans

approval to establish proposed 2022-23 tax rates

approval of temporary meal and mileage reimbursement rates

adopting and deleting policy changes

Tuesday, July 26

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet

On the agenda:

selection of members to serve on Salary Grievance Committee

discussion and possible action regarding process to abandon CR 342B at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Marble Falls

discussion and possible action regarding approval to trim brush on private property at intersection of Creek Lake and CR 403 to increase visibility for traffic

discussion and possible action concerning current fiscal year 2022 budget and fiscal year 2023 budget

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

On the agenda:

discussion of appointments to Burnet Police Department Citizen Advisory Board

quarterly report on Street Department

quarterly report on Burnet Municipal Court

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

nathan@thepicayune.com