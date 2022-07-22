SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of July 25

07/22/22 | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meeting are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, July 25

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Llano County Courthouse, 801 Ford St., Llano

On the agenda:

  • discussion regarding approval request for Precinct 4 constable vehicle replacement
  • authorization of negotiations regarding potential trade of property with city of Llano for county to acquire John L. Kuykendall Center
  • approval of memorandum of agreement between Llano County and Texas and Workforce Network
  • approval of new operating hours of Llano and Kingsland libraries

Llano County Commissioners Court

1 p.m. budget workshop

Second-floor courtroom, Llano County Courthouse, 801 Ford St., Llano

On the agenda

  • discussion of proposed 2023 budget

Burnet Consolidated ISD School Board

6 p.m. regular meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier St., Burnet

On the agenda:

  • reports on school safety, 2021-22 state assessment scores, bond program, finances, and professional development plans
  • approval to establish proposed 2022-23 tax rates
  • approval of temporary meal and mileage reimbursement rates
  • adopting and deleting policy changes

Tuesday, July 26

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet

On the agenda:

  • selection of members to serve on Salary Grievance Committee
  • discussion and possible action regarding process to abandon CR 342B at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Marble Falls
  • discussion and possible action regarding approval to trim brush on private property at intersection of Creek Lake and CR 403 to increase visibility for traffic
  • discussion and possible action concerning current fiscal year 2022 budget and fiscal year 2023 budget

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

On the agenda:

  • discussion of appointments to Burnet Police Department Citizen Advisory Board
  • quarterly report on Street Department
  • quarterly report on Burnet Municipal Court

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

