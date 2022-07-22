Burnet County Jail bookings for July 15-21, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of July 15-21, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Luis Fernando Aguirre-Leon, 30, was arrested July 15 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): ICE detainer. Released July 18 to ICE.

Valerie Nohelani Borland, 38, of Burnet was arrested July 15 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): assault on a family/household member. Released July 16 on $75,000 bond.

Adrian Campuzano, 18, of Burnet was arrested July 15 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): unauthorized use of a vehicle.

John Paul Lista, 50, of Spicewood was arrested July 15 by BCSO: insufficient bond-illegal dumping.

Ernest Farias Montoya, 37, of Columbus was arrested July 15 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): criminal mischief, public intoxication, no driver’s license. Released July 16 on $8,500 in bonds.

Julie Marie Phillips, 54, of Johnson City was arrested July 15 by BCSO: commitment-burglary of a habitation. Released July 17 with credit for time served.

Chad Dakota Richards, 28, of Burnet was arrested July 15 by BCSO: accident involving damage to a vehicle. Released July 16 on $2,500 bond.

Cara Limon Scofield, 56, of Burnet was arrested July 15 by BPD: capias pro fine-failure to display a driver’s license, capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid, capias pro fine-expire driver’s license.

Carl Wayne Scott, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested July 15 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD): criminal trespass.

Haley Nicole Wall, 29, of Cherokee was arrested July 15 by BCSO: commitment-bail jumping/failure to appear. Released July 17 with credit for time served.

Christian Dolores, 27, of Johnson City was arrested July 16 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Charles Luke Frazier, 45, of Kingsland was arrested July 16 by BPD: theft of property, tampering with a government record. Released same day on $18,000 in bonds.

German Santiago Ortiz, 29, of Kingsland was arrested July 16 by BCSO: assault on a family/household member.

Brandy Renee Owens, 38, of Kempner was arrested July 16 by BCSO: interfering with public duties.

Martin Taylor Ray-Ellison, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 16 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): parole violation.

Jorge Luis Arevalo-Cruz, 27, was arrested July 17 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released July 18 to ICE.

Othon Espinosa-Constantino, 41, was arrested July 17 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released July 18 to ICE.

Chelsi Kai Facundo, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 17 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released same day on $500 bond.

Rafael Adrian Facundo, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 17 by MFPD: resisting arrest/search/transport, public intoxication. Released same day on $3,000 in bonds.

Sonia Gallegos-Vazquez, 30, was arrested July 17 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released July 18 to ICE.

Manuel Gonzalez-Sanchez, 40, was arrested July 17 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released July 18 to ICE.

Kevin David Imperio, 26, of Sugar Land was arrested July 17 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Jose Manuel Lopez Suarez, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 17 by DPS: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.

Samira Renee Ortega, 30, of Buchanan Dam was arrested July 17 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Julio Cesar Pineda-Ayala, 43, was arrested July 17 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released July 18 to ICE.

Lauren Angel Segura, 24, of Austin was arrested July 17 by DPS: fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

Edis Soza-Sosa, 32, was arrested July 17 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released July 18 to ICE.

Meagan Rae Allen, 35, of Meadowlakes was arrested July 18 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Lee Michael Carter, 50, of Bertram was arrested July 18 by BCSO: surety surrender-duty on striking fixture/highway landscape.

James Ray Collard, 39, of Kingsland was arrested July 18 by BPD: driving while license is invalid.

Cooper Alan Gibson, 21, of Burnet was arrested July 18 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury.

Mary Jeanette Hall, 60, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 18 by Burnet County Precinct 4 constable (CONST4): bond revocation-driving while intoxicated. Released July 20 on $50,000 bond.

Jose Manual Lopez-Suarez, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 18 by ICE: ICE detainer.

Gerardo Mora Magana, 60, of Burnet was arrested July 18 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while intoxicated.

April Marie Rodriguez, 33, of Mineral Wells was arrested July 18 by MFPD: failure to appear-theft of property.

Caleb Scott Rojas, 35, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested July 18 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): driving while license is invalid.

Shayan Santiago-Garcia, 23, was arrested July 18 by ICE: ICE detainer.

Samuel Joshua Shipp, 19, of Burnet was arrested July 18 by BPD: assault causing bodily injury.

Rolando Solorzano, 35, of Pasadena was arrested July 18 by MFPD: expired/no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no motor vehicle liability insurance, expired license plate.

Joy Ellen Breeding, 48, of Burnet was arrested July 19 by BCSO: assault by contact-family violence. Released July 20 on $500 bond.

Aaron John Brescio, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested July 19 by MFPD: theft by unlawful taking.

James Ray Collard, 40, of Kingsland was arrested July 19 by BCSO: possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license is invalid, failure to appear.

Luis Diaz-Zamarripa, 19, was arrested July 19 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released July 20 to ICE.

Emilio Mendiola-Juarez, 22, was arrested July 19 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released July 20 to ICE.

Juan Santoyo-Valadez, 22, was arrested July 19 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released July 20 to ICE.

Kenneth Milton Smith, 29, was arrested July 19 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released July 20 on $1,500 bond.

Chad Windfield Turner, 48, of San Saba was arrested July 19 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released July 21 on $20,000 bond.

Alex Valdez-Sanchez, 27, was arrested July 19 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released July 20 to ICE.

Justin Casey Brown, 41, of Marshall was arrested July 20 by BCSO: insufficient bond-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, insufficient bond-abandoning/endangering a child-imminent danger.

Tarrence M. Buggs, 47, of Burnet was arrested July 20 by BCSO: assault by contact-family violence. Released July 21 on $500 bond.

Derrick Kendell Burns, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested July 20 by BCSO: insufficient bond-bail jumping/failure to appear. Released same day on $20,000 bond.

MC Dajour Caro, 26, of Bertram was arrested July 20 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): assault by contact-family violence, speeding, failure to stop, no driver’s license.

Sean Lewis Cravens, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested July 20 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance.

Mark Leland Crew, 66, Hoover’s Valley was arrested July 20 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Ryan Dean Dixon, 29, of Kingsland was arrested July 20 by BCSO: theft of firearms.

Tony Harvey, 39, of Tow was arrested July 20 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance, bond forfeiture-prohibited substance/item in a correctional/civic facility.

Hector Herrera-Sanchez, 35, was arrested July 20 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released July 21 to ICE.

Martin Leonard Heuton, 36, of Burnet was arrested July 20 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify as a fugitive, failure to appear, failure to appear-driving while license is suspended, bench warrant-failure to appear, contempt.

Jesse Jared Lawrence James, 25, of Llano was arrested July 20 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): LCSO detainer.

Amarildo Lopez-Rodriguez, 24, was arrested July 20 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released July 21 to ICE.

Jesse Alexander Napolez, 36, of Llano was arrested July 20 by LCSO: LCSO detainer.

Cecilia Lorene Obanan, 41, of Burnet was arrested July 20 by BCSO: insufficient bond-forgery of government/national government instrument.

John Brady Pair, 27, of Burnet was arrested July 20 by BCSO: commitment-attempt to commit burglary of a habitation.

Michael Jude Pirie, 70, of Burnet was arrested July 20 by BCSO: evading arrest/detention, pedestrian in the roadway, failure to identify to a peace officer.

Norberto Ramirez-Garcia, 41, was arrested July 20 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released July 21 to ICE.

Edward Allen Varner Jr., 39, of Temple was arrested July 20 by BPD: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance.

Kenneth Ardell Wrubel Jr., 55, of Burnet was arrested July 20 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Jose Catana-Martinez, 32, was arrested July 21 by ICE: ICE detainer.

Brian Lu Verne Faith, 56, of Tow was arrested July 21 by BCSO: accident involving damage to a vehicle, no driver’s license.

Felix Joel Gonzales-Flores, 34, was arrested July 21 ICE: ICE detainer.

Amanda Christine Meyer, 40, of Kingsland was arrested July 21 by BPD: disregarding stop sign, expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Rafael Nunez-Aguilar, 27, was arrested July 21 by ICE: ICE detainer.

Allen Dano Padilla-Obondo, 26, was arrested July 21 by ICE: ICE detainer.

Antonio DeJesus Ramirez, 33, was arrested July 21 by ICE: ICE detainer.