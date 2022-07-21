Burnet FFA students participate in state convention, share in spotlight

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Burnet High School FFA took 15 students and three advisors to the Texas FFA State Convention, which was July 11-15 in Fort Worth, where they participated in leadership events and educational seminars. Courtesy photo

The Burnet High School FFA program got a jump on the 2022-23 academic year with a trip to the Texas FFA State Convention, which was July 11-15 in Fort Worth. One student even picked up a $20,000 scholarship.

“We hope they get inspired (from the convention) to make next year the best ever for themselves and also the Burnet FFA,” said Brandon Evans, a Burnet High School teacher and FFA advisor. “The electricity in the room is contagious, and we hope to bring this back to our FFA chapter for this year’s activities.”

The convention drew about 15,000 FFA members from across the state to the Fort Worth Convention Center. The 94th state convention offered leadership workshops, educational seminars, and more.

Students were able to interact with people in the agriculture industry and see the wide variety of careers available, including in computer science, biology, engineering, and human resources.

“They get to see firsthand many exhibit booths that show agriculture from ag colleges, tractor dealers, feed sales representatives, and even some famous TikTok ag guys that reach thousands and thousands of people every day promoting agriculture,” Evans said.

During the event, several Burnet students were recognized and walked across the stage, including 2022 graduate Jordon Erickson, who landed a $20,000 Texas FFA Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo scholarship.

“Jordon Erickson’s $20,000 scholarship is the highest scholarship given at the state FFA convention,” Evans said. “Many hours of hard work and dedication go into achieving this goal. I hope the students see what it takes to get this scholarship and strive towards this goal.”

Also recognized were Riley Arrington for her Star Chapter Award in Agriscience at the state level and Star Chapter Award in Agribusiness at the area level and McKenzie Evans as the area winner for the Star Greenhand Award in Agribusiness.

The convention also celebrated Burnet FFA’s state champion wildlife and Environmental and Natural Resources teams.

“Having so many students walk across the stage is a great achievement, and we hope it gets students inspired to be there next year,” Brandon Evans added.

As Burnet High School prepares for the upcoming academic year, Evans said the campus will have more agriculture science students and FFA members than ever. The school is also welcoming two new agriculture teachers as the program grows.

