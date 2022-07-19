Excessive heat warning for Highland Lakes

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for Burnet and Llano counties along with much of Central Texas from noon July 19 through 9 p.m. July 20. NWS graphic

Burnet and Llano counties are under an excessive heat warning from the National Weather Service starting at noon Tuesday, July 19, and continuing through at least 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 20. A heat advisory was issued through noon Tuesday.

“Hot conditions are expected once again (Tuesday) with high temperatures expected to range from 99 to 106 and heat indices as high as 108,” according to the NWS. “In addition, elevated fire weather conditions are expected this afternoon (Tuesday).”

Winds of 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph will combine with 15-25 percent relative humidity, creating conditions conducive to the spread of wildfires, the report continued.

Tuesday’s highs are expected to reach 103 degrees. The heat index will make it feel like at least 106 degrees. The rest of the week should see slightly lower triple-digit temperatures but little relief.

STAYING COOL

Health officials recommend people take precautions during outdoor activities. Only go outside, if possible, during the mornings or late evenings and stay hydrated. If you must be outside during peak heat, wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a hat and take regular and frequent breaks in air-conditioned spaces or the shade. Pay attention to any signs of heat-related illnesses.

For those who don’t have air conditioning at home or can’t use it due to costs or other issues, the Highland Lakes Crisis Network has established a cooling center at First United Methodist Church, 1101 Bluebonnet Drive in Marble Falls, from noon to 6 p.m. on days the NWS issues heat advisories or excessive heat warnings.

