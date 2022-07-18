SUBSCRIBE NOW

NEW BIZ: River Place RV Park for 55-plus opens in Kingsland

07/18/22 | Nathan Bush
River Place RV Park in Kingsland

The roof at River Place RV Park in Kingsland keeps RVs safe from rain and hale. It also gives residents extra protection from the sun during hot summer days. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

If you’re 55 and older, own an RV, and are looking for a place to live that’s near the water, River Place RV Park has you covered.

The park, which opened in April, has 18 covered spaces at 348 W. Chamberlain St., affording residents peace of mind that their homes on wheels are safe from rain, hail, and sun damage. 

“Covered parking has been a real draw for people,” said a representative from River Place RV Park said. “If we get inclement weather, they’re protected from hail and rain. The sun is also really hard on RVs.”

The park is centrally located in Kingsland and near Lake LBJ, Kingsland Community Park, and the Highland Lakes Senior Center. 

For more information, call 254-289-2252.

