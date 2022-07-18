Marjorie Jo Shirey, 87, passed away July 12, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marjorie Jo Shirey, 87, passed away peacefully on the morning of July 12, 2022, in Fredericksburg, Texas. She was born on August 13, 1934, in Arlington, Texas.

She attended the University of North Texas and married Sam Patman Shirey in January 1957. He preceded her in death in 1981.

She is survived by her sister Rose Marie Snider of Edmonds, Washington; two daughters, Lynn Brammer of Fredericksburg and Brenda Shirey of McKinney, Texas; son, Bruce Shirey and wife Elise of Meadowlakes, Texas; and grandchildren, William and wife Sara Holl Shirey of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, and Samantha Shirey of Austin.

Marjorie enjoyed a long teaching career in the Calallen school district near Corpus Christi, Texas. She loved being a teacher and most of all loved to teach reading. She also loved horses and spent much of her free time passing that love and passion on to her two daughters, both of whom became accomplished and awarded in western pleasure and halter completions.

Upon retirement, Marjorie moved to the Texas Hill Country and lived near her sister Marie Snider in Meadowlakes, where she enjoyed playing golf and many other social activities from quilting to wine tastings. She also enjoyed spending time with her two grandchildren, taking them on endless golf cart rides, swimming, and hiking adventures.

She had a spiritual connection to the Rocky Mountains and visited them as often as she could, sharing her adventures with family and friends who were always eager for the opportunity to go along.

Her home was always the family gathering place for holidays and other special occasions. She was a wonderful cook and loved having her family around her while making special meals for birthdays and holidays.

In her final years, Marjorie lived in Fredericksburg near her oldest daughter, Lynn.

Marjorie was a wonderful friend, daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. She touched so many people and will be missed by everyone.

In lieu of flowers, she requested that a donation be made to the American Diabetes Association in her name.

