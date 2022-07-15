GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of July 18, 2022
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meeting are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Monday, July 18
Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees
6 p.m. regular meeting
Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls
- summary of general fund, investment, and expenditure reports
- presentation on Marble Falls inclusive playground
- update on attendance zones
- executive session discussing potential trustee to fill Place 2 on MFISD board
- possible approval of professional personnel
Tuesday, July 19
Horseshoe Bay City Council
3 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay
The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.
Meadowlakes City Council
4 p.m. budget workshop
Totten Hall, Meadowlakes Municipal Offices, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes
- budget workshop for fiscal year 2023 budget
Meadowlakes City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Totten Hall, Meadowlakes Municipal Offices, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes
- update on sewer plant renovations
- update on tennis court renovations
- purchase of mowing system for golf course
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- update from Marble Falls ISD superintendent
- discussion regarding amendment to existing contract for engineering services for Phase 2 of wastewater treatment plant
Highland Haven Board of Aldermen
7 p.m. regular meeting
510 Highland Drive, Suite A, Highland Haven
- approval of proposed 2022-23 budget
- approval of proposed tax rate
- discussion of proposed noise ordinance
Thursday, July 21
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Community Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
- approving loan to purchase five used vehicles
Friday, July 22
Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District
9 a.m. regular meeting
225 S. Pierce St., Suite 104, Burnet
The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District website for more information.