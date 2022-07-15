SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 5¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of July 18, 2022

07/15/22 | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meeting are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, July 18

Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees

6 p.m. regular meeting

Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • summary of general fund, investment, and expenditure reports
  • presentation on Marble Falls inclusive playground
  • update on attendance zones
  • executive session discussing potential trustee to fill Place 2 on MFISD board 
  • possible approval of professional personnel

Tuesday, July 19

Horseshoe Bay City Council

3 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

Meadowlakes City Council

4 p.m. budget workshop

Totten Hall, Meadowlakes Municipal Offices, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

On the agenda

  • budget workshop for fiscal year 2023 budget

Meadowlakes City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Totten Hall, Meadowlakes Municipal Offices, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

On the agenda:

  • update on sewer plant renovations
  • update on tennis court renovations
  • purchase of mowing system for golf course

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • update from Marble Falls ISD superintendent
  • discussion regarding amendment to existing contract for engineering services for Phase 2 of wastewater treatment plant

Highland Haven Board of Aldermen

7 p.m. regular meeting

510 Highland Drive, Suite A, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

  • approval of proposed 2022-23 budget
  • approval of proposed tax rate
  • discussion of proposed noise ordinance

Thursday, July 21

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

On the agenda:

  • approving loan to purchase five used vehicles

Friday, July 22

Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District

9 a.m. regular meeting

225 S. Pierce St., Suite 104, Burnet

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags:

You Might Like

Preliminary Granite Shoals budget predicts increases in city revenue, salaries

07/15/22 | Dakota Morrissiey

Burnet County Jail bookings for July 8-14, 2022

07/15/22 | DailyTrib.com

Healthcare job expo July 20

07/14/22 | Nathan Bush
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

1 × five =