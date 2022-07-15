GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of July 18, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meeting are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, July 18

6 p.m. regular meeting

Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

summary of general fund, investment, and expenditure reports

presentation on Marble Falls inclusive playground

update on attendance zones

executive session discussing potential trustee to fill Place 2 on MFISD board

possible approval of professional personnel

Tuesday, July 19

3 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

4 p.m. budget workshop

Totten Hall, Meadowlakes Municipal Offices, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

On the agenda:

budget workshop for fiscal year 2023 budget

6 p.m. regular meeting

Totten Hall, Meadowlakes Municipal Offices, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

On the agenda:

update on sewer plant renovations

update on tennis court renovations

purchase of mowing system for golf course

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

update from Marble Falls ISD superintendent

discussion regarding amendment to existing contract for engineering services for Phase 2 of wastewater treatment plant

7 p.m. regular meeting

510 Highland Drive, Suite A, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

approval of proposed 2022-23 budget

approval of proposed tax rate

discussion of proposed noise ordinance

Thursday, July 21

6 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

On the agenda:

approving loan to purchase five used vehicles

Friday, July 22

9 a.m. regular meeting

225 S. Pierce St., Suite 104, Burnet

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District website for more information.

