Burnet County Jail bookings for July 8-14, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of July 8-14, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Justin Lee Foster, 30, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested July 8 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana, failure to identify as a fugitive.

Sean Mitchell Harris, 38, of Austin was arrested July 8 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): assault causing bodily injury.

Marcie Darlene Sebesta, 42, of Bertram was arrested July 8 by BCSO: SRA-terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury.

Renee Lynn Brewer, 53, of Austin was arrested July 9 by MFPD: criminal trespass. Released July 11 on $2,500 bond.

Brandon del Angel-Arroyo, 22, was arrested July 9 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): ICE detainer.

Billy Joe Fralin, 39, of Lampasas was arrested July 9 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): driving while intoxicated.

Jacob Robert Kolb, 30, of Austin was arrested July 9 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): possession of a controlled substance, driving while license is invalid, possession of marijuana.

Deaudry Miller-Hudson, 52, of Tampa, Florida, was arrested July 9 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released July 10 to ICE.

Jesus Paredes-Hernandez, 21, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested July 9 by BCSO: evading arrest/detention with a vehicle/watercraft, evading arrest/detention. Released July 10 on $30,000 in bonds.

James Dewayne Sanders, 45, of Burnet was arrested July 9 by BPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Arthur Paul Cooper, 41, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested July 10 by MFPD: bond forfeiture-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, failure to appear, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, failure to control speed, driving while license is invalid.

John Elijah Fite II, 45, of Austin was arrested July 10 by MFPD: parole violation, failure to appear-failure to identify as a fugitive.

Juan Garcia-Rodriguez, 49, of Marble Falls was arrested July 10 by MFPD: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Juan Garcia-Rodriguez, 49, of Marble Falls was arrested July 10 by ICE: ICE detainer.

Michael Lynn Newman, 43, of Azle was arrested July 10 by MFPD: driving while license is invalid. Released July 11 on $2,500 bond.

Micah Ingram Saenz, 40, of Spicewood was arrested July 10 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Dennis Kale Collins, 46, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 11 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): prohibited sexual contact with ancestor/descendant.

Donald Devereaux III, 34, of Burnet was arrested July 11 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of marijuana, bond revocation-criminal trespass.

Donald Devereaux III, 34, of Burnet was arrested July 11 by BPD: possession of marijuana.

Deven Wayne Elliott, 20, of Lometa was arrested July 11 by BPD: criminal mischief, driving while license is invalid. Released July 12 on $4,000 in bonds.

Billy Joe Fralin, 39, of Lampasas was arrested July 11 by BCSO: capias pro fine-speeding, capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid.

Justin Joel Knight, 32, of Kingsland was arrested July 11 by BPD: driving while license is invalid, possession of marijuana.

Craig Lorene Statler, 51, of Marble Falls was arrested July 11 by MFPD: theft of property, assault.

William Ray Young Jr., 50, of Burnet was arrested July 11 by BPD: driving while license is invalid, bond revocation-driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $4,500 in bonds.

Lee Michael Carter, 50, of Bertram was arrested July 12 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alejandro Sanchez Cespedes, 25, of Buda was arrested July 12 by BCSO: public intoxication. Released July 13 on $500 bond.

Judy Elaine Ferguson, 66, of Georgetown was arrested July 12 by BCSO: fraud-check, possession of a controlled substance.

John Elijah Fite II, 45, of Austin was arrested July 12 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury.

Kevin Hernandez-Escaranza, 28, was arrested July 12 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released July 13 to ICE.

Joseph Allen Hilscher, 50, of Georgetown was arrested July 12 by BCSO: possession of drug paraphernalia. Released July 13 on $500 bond.

Rufino Carrillo Ornelas, 32, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 12 by MFPD: no driver’s license, failure to appear.

Curtis Lee Toner Sr., 63, of Goldthwaite was arrested July 12 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

J. Contreras Victoriano, 31, of Austin was arrested July 13 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, displaying a fictitious license plate.

James Frederick Hood, 50, of San Antonio was arrested July 13 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-theft of property.

Jasmin Yvette Martinez-Ovalle, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested July 13 by MFPD: expired driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired/no license plates/registration, defective/no tail lamp(s), no driver’s license, speeding. Released July 14 on $4,000 in bonds.

Jose de Jesus Morales, 52, of Marble Falls was arrested July 13 by BCSO: SRA-assault on a family member, SRA-burglary of a building.

Rufino Carrillo Ornelas, 32, of Ganite Shoals was arrested July 13 by ICE: ICE detainer.

Carlos Galindes Salmeron, 49, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 13 by ICE: ICE detainer.

Jody Lu Allen, 58, of Spicewood was arrested July 14 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $4,000 bond.

Heaven Getachew Assefa, 23, of Austin was arrested July 14 by BPD: speeding. Released same day on $250 bond.

J. Contreras Victoriano, 31, of Austin was arrested July 14 by ICE: ICE detainer.

David Ray Hawthorne Jr., 35, of Llano was arrested July 14 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): Llano County detainer.

Dustin Allen Hooten, 28, of Kingsland was arrested July 14 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance, bond forfeiture-forgery of a financial instrument, bail jumping/failure to appear.

Jimmy Lee Lerma, 49, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 14 by MFPD: insufficient bond-theft of property, capias pro fine-failure to appear-failure to stop at a designated point, capias pro fine-failure to appear-no driver’s license.

Fortino Martinez-Rincon, 65, of Marble Falls was arrested July 14 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

Jose de Jesus Morales, 52, of Marble Falls was arrested July 14 by ICE: ICE detainer.

Caleb Andrew Ortega, 19, of Burnet was arrested July 14 by BPD: possession of drug paraphernalia, interfering with an emergency request for assistance.

Schaneece Ileen Ramon, 49, of Kingsland was arrested July 14 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aaron Ray Shumaker, 33, of Kingsland was arrested July 14 by BCSO: open container-passenger.

Aaron Ray Shumaker, 33, of Kingsland was arrested July 14 by MFPD: motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance.

Lee Bonner Whipkey, 39, of Killeen was arrested July 14 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.