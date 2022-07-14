SUBSCRIBE NOW

Healthcare job expo July 20

07/14/22 | Nathan Bush

Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area is hosting a healthcare job expo from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, at the Marble Falls Public Library, 101 Main St. The event is free.

The expo will connect applicants with a variety of jobs across the healthcare spectrum. Interested individuals can explore careers in fields such as nursing, home health, emergency medicine, and many others. Employers will be offering jobs, apprenticeships, and training opportunities.

Organizers encourage job applicants to register for the expo online.

The job fair is part of the Rural Healthcare Initiative by Workforce Solutions RCA to address the local healthcare worker shortage. The organization received a $2.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor in January 2021 to fund such efforts.

For more information on its services and programs, visit the Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area website.

