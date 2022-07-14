Burnet chamber needs donations for new teacher swag bags

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Burnet Chamber of Commerce wants to welcome the 100 or so new staff and teachers recently hired by the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District. It’s seeking donated items from local businesses and organizations.

“We’re putting together 100 swag bags, which we’ll give out to the new staff as a way to welcome them and also show them what’s available as far as businesses, restaurants, and other things,” said the chamber’s Jessica Harden-Haile. “This year, there’s a lot of people who are brand new to Burnet, and they may not know what’s here.”

Harden-Haile said donations can be as simple as a coupon or gift certificate offering a discount.

“It might be something like a ruler with a business’ name on it or a notepad or pen,” she added. “It’s just a little something that represents their business to give to the new staff and teachers.”

Donations should be dropped off by Friday, July 29, at the chamber office, 101 N. Pierce St., Suite 1, in Burnet. Distribution of the swag bags will take place at BCISD’s new staff orientation on Aug. 5. The city of Burnet donated the bags.

Contact Harden-Haile at jessica@burnetchamber.org or 512-756-4297 for more information or ideas.

daniel@thepicayune.com