Spicewood pet resort owner fires two employees after dog’s death

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a dog reported missing in June by its owners. Indy, a 2-year-old golden retriever disappeared while staying at Lucki Dogs Resort in Spicewood. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

Cary Morgan, the owner of the Spicewood boarding kennel where a 2-year-old golden retriever’s body was found buried after being reported missing, has fired two employees and is cooperating with investigators, according to her attorney, Austin Shell of Shell & Shell Attorneys at Law in Marble Falls.

“My client is devastated by the death of Indy and is fully cooperating with investigators,” Shell said.

The dog, Indy, was staying at Lucki Dogs Resort, 8110 CR 404, in late June. According to a social media post by the owners, the dog was reported to have run away from the kennel on June 22. The owners, who were out of the country at the time, posted on social media to alert nearby residents of the situation and ask for their help in finding their pet.

Indy’s owners also turned to Austin-based nonprofit Trapping, Rescue and Pet Recovery Services. On July 1, volunteers with the group located Indy’s body buried on the boarding kennel’s property.

Burnet County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the dog’s death.

Shell said his client was planning her daughter’s wedding at the time Indy was boarded at the facility. She had not met the dog and wasn’t on the property at the same time as him. While she was away, employees told her Indy was missing.

“My understanding is (my client) was told to the effect that Indy had run off,” Shell said.

In an effort to locate the missing dog, Morgan also hired a tracking service, but without success. During this time, one of the employees “came clean” that Indy had died and was buried on the property, Shell said.

“My client had been told that Indy was missing, but now we know he wasn’t,” he continued. “My client was furious and is working with the Sheriff’s Office. She fired the two employees who were involved.”

According to Shell, a veterinarian is working to determine the cause of Indy’s death as part of the BCSO investigation.

“It is so deceitful to let people think that their dog was alive when he wasn’t,” Shell said. “The owners (of Indy) are justified to be upset. My client, if there is any way, would like to express her condolences to Indy’s owners.”

Anyone with information on the dog’s death is asked to contact Burnet County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jason Jewett at jjewett@burnetsheriff.com or 512-756-8080.

