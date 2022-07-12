SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 5¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Zebra on the loose in Spicewood

07/12/22 | Dakota Morrissiey
Zebra on the loose in Spicewood

A loose zebra was spotted off of County Road 408 in the Spicewood area east of Marble Falls on the afternoon of Monday, July 11. The zebra’s owner and local law enforcement are still searching for the missing animal. Courtesy photo

Law enforcement officials are urging the public to keep their distance from a zebra on the loose in the Spicewood area off of County Road 408. The zebra was first spotted on the afternoon of Monday, July 11. As of Tuesday, the animal is still missing.

“He is a wild animal and is not used to human contact,” said Missy Bindseil, Burnet County Precinct 4 constable. “Approaching him could be dangerous for you and the animal.”

The zebra’s owner wishes to remain anonymous, but Bindseil is communicating on their behalf as the search for the zebra continues.

According to Bindseil, the zebra is a yearling and extremely skittish. Approaching the animal could cause it to panic and run, making capture more difficult. 

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office, Bindseil, and the zebra’s owner are working together to safely capture the animal. 

“We’ve all agreed that everybody needs to lay low for a while,” Bindseil said. 

The capture team has narrowed down the zebra’s location and hopes to have it back in its pasture as soon as possible.

While zebras are common on Hill Country ranches, they are not a domesticated species and should not be approached as such. If you see the zebra, call the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office at 512-756-8080 or Bindseil at 512-755-2509.

dakota@thepicayune.com

Dakota Morrissiey

See author's posts

Tags: ,

You Might Like

Spicewood Crushed Stone inches closer to quarry in Double Horn

07/12/22 | Nathan Bush

Construction increases, building permits decrease in Burnet County

07/12/22 | Dakota Morrissiey

Texas A&M Forest Service on wildfire alert as extreme heat persists

07/12/22 | DailyTrib.com
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

four × 2 =