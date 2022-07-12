First Baptist Christian School of Marble Falls picks new principal

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

First Baptist Christian School in Marble Falls named interim Principal Wendy Collins as its new headmaster. Courtesy photo

First Baptist Christian School of Marble Falls chose Wendy Collins as its new principal. She has been serving as interim principal for the past month.

“Wendy is highly invested in our school, is involved in the community, and is passionate about the potential our school offers for both academic advancement and spiritual formation,” according to a media release announcing the school’s decision.

Collins been on the teaching staff and First Baptist Christian School executive team since October 2021.

In April, the Christian school announced that it would only offer pre-school and elementary classes starting in the 2022-23 academic year. The school had previously offered classes through middle school and had hoped to add high school this coming fall. Those plans were scuttled when then-Principal Dr. Cindy Sadler resigned to move closer to her ailing parents.

Collins has five years of teaching experience and 11 years of administration and marketing experience. She has a Master of Education in curriculum and instruction.

“Her vision for our school is to enhance our programs to include innovation, enrichment and project-based learning while maintaining a foundation of traditional Christian values,” the school media release stated.

First Baptist Christian School is located on the First Baptist Church campus, 901 La Ventana Drive in Marble Falls. For more information on the school, visit its website.

