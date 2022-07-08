SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of July 11, 2022

07/08/22 | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, July 11

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

  • discussion of proposed creation of Llano County Emergency Services District No. 5, which includes city of Sunrise Beach Village and communities of Bridgeport, Lakewood Forest 1, and Comanche Rancherias
  • approve appointments of judges and alternate judges for various election precincts
  • prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning in Llano County

Marble Falls Parks & Recreation Commission

Noon regular meeting

City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda

  • new pedestrian bridge project presentation
  • biannual recreation report

Tuesday, July 12

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet

On the agenda:

  • discussion concerning continuance of burn ban for unincorporated areas of Burnet County
  • discussion concerning current fiscal year 2022 budget and fiscal year 2023 budget
  • presentation from Texas Association of Counties concerning 2021 Excellence in Safety Award
  • discussion of grant for Heart of Texas Auto Theft Task Force

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

On the agenda:

  • request to purchase breaching equipment, shields, discretionary devices, and under-door camera for Burnet Police Department
  • discussion of resolution to terminate professional service agreement with Freese and Nichols to provide professional planning services related to creating new comprehensive plan for city of Burnet

Friday, July 17

Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors

9 a.m. regular meeting

PEC Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the PEC website for more information.

