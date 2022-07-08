GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of July 11, 2022
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Monday, July 11
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano
- discussion of proposed creation of Llano County Emergency Services District No. 5, which includes city of Sunrise Beach Village and communities of Bridgeport, Lakewood Forest 1, and Comanche Rancherias
- approve appointments of judges and alternate judges for various election precincts
- prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning in Llano County
Marble Falls Parks & Recreation Commission
Noon regular meeting
City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- new pedestrian bridge project presentation
- biannual recreation report
Tuesday, July 12
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet
- discussion concerning continuance of burn ban for unincorporated areas of Burnet County
- discussion concerning current fiscal year 2022 budget and fiscal year 2023 budget
- presentation from Texas Association of Counties concerning 2021 Excellence in Safety Award
- discussion of grant for Heart of Texas Auto Theft Task Force
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet
- request to purchase breaching equipment, shields, discretionary devices, and under-door camera for Burnet Police Department
- discussion of resolution to terminate professional service agreement with Freese and Nichols to provide professional planning services related to creating new comprehensive plan for city of Burnet
Friday, July 17
Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors
9 a.m. regular meeting
PEC Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City
The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the PEC website for more information.