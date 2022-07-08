Burnet County under heat advisory

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for much of Central Texas, including Burnet County, effective from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, July 8, due to high temperatures. More heat advisories are likely over the next couple of days as highs hit 105. NWS graphic

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Burnet County for Friday afternoon due to triple-digit highs. More advisories are likely coming over the next couple of days as temperatures stay above the 100-degree mark.

The advisory is from noon to 8 p.m. July 8 for much of the Hill Country. Llano County is not part of the advisory, but that could change this weekend.

The forecast calls for highs from 103-105 degrees through Sunday. Combined with humidity and clear skies, it will feel even hotter as the heat index reaches 108 degrees.

HEAT PRECAUTIONS

If possible, plan to do any outside work or activities in the morning or late evening when it’s cooler. If you have to be outside during the hottest part of the day, wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing as well as a hat to shade your face and ears. Sunscreen is also recommended.

Drink plenty of water during the day, take frequent breaks, and seek the shade as much as possible. If you feel ill or overwhelmed by the heat, move into an air-conditioned building or a shady spot as soon as possible. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists the symptoms of heat-related illness and what you should do if you or someone else is affected.

PETS

Extreme heat also affects animals. Owners should keep their pets indoors if possible during the hottest part of the day. Hot concrete or blacktop can burn paws during walks, so it’s best to exercise dogs earlier in the day before those surfaces heat up.

ELDERLY AND THOSE WITH POOR HEALTH

Check on your family, friends, and neighbors who are elderly, have health conditions that might be complicated by the heat, or are without adequate air conditioning.

Community Resource Centers of Texas has partnered with Family Eldercare on a summer fan drive to provide electric fans to eligible people in need. The drive continues through Aug. 31.

Fans can be picked up at one of CRC’s four locations:

Burnet County site, 1016 Broadway, Marble Falls; 830-693-0700

Blanco County site, 206 U.S. 281 South, Johnson City; 830-868-0208

Llano County site, 100 Legend Hills, Llano; 325-247-2703

Williamson County site, 155 Hillcrest Lane, Suite B, Liberty Hill; 512-548-5091

To qualify, the recipient must fall meet at least one of the following criteria:

have financial troubles

be 55 years or older

have a disability

be a family with children

Contact one of the above centers for more information. The centers are also accepting donations to support the fan drive.

