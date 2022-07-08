Burnet County Jail bookings for July 1-7, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of July 1-7, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Andrew Charles Spencer Belew, 22, of Burnet was arrested July 1 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): commitment-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Adrian Donald Davis, 55, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 1 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): public intoxication.

Rony Rodolfo Guerra-Sican, 29, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 1 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): driving while intoxicated.

Sharon Urquidez Massey, 60, of Bertram was arrested July 1 by BCSO: parole violation, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person.

Christopher Lee Rhymer, 50, of Copperas Cove was arrested July 1 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-burglary of a building, bond forfeiture-theft of service, bond forfeiture-forgery to defraud or harm, bond forfeiture-driving while license is invalid, bond forfeiture-displaying fictitious license plate, bond forfeiture-theft of property.

Adrian Donald Davis, 55, of Marble Falls was arrested July 2 by BCSO: bond revocation-public intoxication.

Rony Rodolfo Guerra-Sican, 29, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 2 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): ICE detainer.

Clay Sheldon Merritt, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested July 2 by DPS: possession of a controlled substance, fleeing a police officer. Released July 3 on $9,000 in bonds.

Justin Scott, 35, of Austin was arrested July 2 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): possession of a controlled substance.

Robbin Warren Amos, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested July 3 by BCSO: indecent exposure.

Brandon Del Angel-Arroyo, 22, was arrested July 3 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released July 5 to ICE.

Larry Lynn Killebrew, 26, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 3 by GSPD: assault by contact-family violence. Released July 4 on $500 bond.

Enola Renee Naumann, 17, of Marble Falls was arrested July 3 by MFPD: assault causing bodily injury. Released July 4 on $5,000 bond.

Jerome Davis Pierce, 41, of San Saba was arrested July 3 by BCSO: contempt.

Zoe Robinson, 25, of Burnet was arrested July 3 by BPD: curfew violation, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Zoe Robinson, 25, of Burnet was arrested July 3 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a dangerous drug. Released July 7 on $5,000 in bonds.

Cary Brian Stratton, 59, of Burnet was arrested July 3 by BPD: public intoxication. Released July 7 on personal recognizance.

Matthew Clay Taylor, 60, of Kingsland was arrested July 3 by MFPD: expired driver’s license, failure to appear. Released July 7 on personal recognizance.

Derrick Kendell Burns, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested July 4 by DPS: bail jumping/failure to appear. Released July 5 on personal recognizance.

Carlene Nicole Jordan, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested July 4 by MFPD: capias pro fine-public intoxication. Released July 5 after paying fine.

Linda Herrera Rubio, 62, of Pecos was arrested July 4 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Pedro Alejandro Salazar, 47, of Burnet was arrested July 4 by BPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, interfering with an emergency request for assistance. Released July 6 on $65,000 in bonds.

Hatangimana Seleman, 29, of Austin was arrested July 4 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication.

Jamie Erin Webb, 42, of Highland Haven was arrested July 4 by BCSO: public intoxication. Released July 5 on personal recognizance.

Donaldo Isaias Barrios, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested July 5 by MFPD: aggravated assault of a date/family/household member, assault of a family/household member, abandoning/endangering a child-criminal neglect.

Donaldo Barrios-Jimenez, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 5 by ICE: ICE detainer.

James Daniel Calhoun, 45, of Burnet was arrested July 5 by BCSO: aggravated assault of a date/family/household member, assault of a family/household member.

Mario Perez-Pacas, 31, was arrested July 5 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released July 6 to ICE.

Juan Carlos Rivera, 33, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested July 5 by MFPD: insufficient bond-unauthorized use of a vehicle, insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Megan Christine Smith, 43, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 5 by GSPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released July 7 on $30,000 in bonds.

Lauren Anne Soule, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested July 5 by MFPD: assault causing bodily injury.

Andrea Jeannine Urbanek, 43, of Round Mountain was arrested July 5 by BPD: evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. Released July 6 on $15,000 bond.

Christopher Lee Darnell, 43, of Burnet was arrested July 6 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Donald Devereaux III, 34, of Burnet was arrested July 6 by the Burnet County Precinct 1 constable (CONST1): criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kiehana Katlynn Ribera, 25, of Midland was arrested July 6 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance.

Christopher Lee Darnell, 43, of Burnet was arrested July 7 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance.

Taylor Dawn Hammack, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested July 7 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury.

Matthew Lewallen, 34, of Burnet was arrested July 7 by BCSO: bond revocation-intoxication manslaughter.

David Joseph Raabe, 28, of Burnet was arrested July 7 by BCSO: theft of property.

Neal Wayne Roebuck, 42, of Spendora was arrested July 7 by BCSO: theft of property.