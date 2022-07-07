State job training grants to help workers in Burnet, Llano, and Blanco counties

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Programs in Burnet, Llano, and Blanco counties will receive a share of more than $5.9 million in Texas Talent Connection grants to help train and employ workers in 18 different skills. Grants are being administered by the Texas Workforce Investment Council under the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism.

American YouthWorks will split $319,823 for year two of the YouthBuild Manufacturing Pre-Apprenticeship program in eight counties, including Burnet and Blanco.

The money will be used for secondary education, job skills, and job placement through paid training and certifications in manufacturing for unemployed or underemployed workers ages 16-24.

Skillpoint Alliance will receive $250,000 to split among 10 counties, including Blanco, Burnet, and Llano. The money is for year three of the Filling the Skill Gap: Expanding Rapid Skill Building in Advanced Manufacturing program. It replicates an evidence-based program that focuses on rapid skill-building and placement for low-income and unemployed or underemployed workers.

The grant program seeks applications that support innovation in workforce development and that address the primary focus of the fund, which is to:

support exemplary workforce training projects that lead to job placement, increased wages, and job retention;

deliver workforce services in more efficient and innovative ways;

and provide services to workforce populations with special needs.

The Texas Talent Connection grant program is funded by Wagner-Peyser 7(b) federal funds, which are allocated to each state’s governor’s office on July 1 every year for grants to fund workforce training and job placement services.

editor@thepicayune.com