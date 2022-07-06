Mom rescues kids and pets from Meadowlakes house fire

A home in Meadowlakes was destroyed by a fire on Tuesday, July 5. The flames also engulfed a Porsche parked in the driveway. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

Kacey Tate had to get four children, three dogs, two cats, and a bearded dragon out of her home at 347 Columbine in Meadowlakes after it caught fire at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 5. One of the cats is missing, Tate is suffering problems from smoke inhalation, and the house has been destroyed, but no one else was hurt, she said.

“I got all of the kids out and then ran in three times to get the animals but could not find one of the cats,” she told DailyTrib.com. “By the time I went in after the first time, it was so black I couldn’t see. I was navigating blindly.”

Tate and husband Lane have lived in the home since 2009.

At the time of the fire, their three children — 12, 7, and 5 years old — and a 12-year-old friend of their oldest daughter were in the home. Lane Tate was at work when the fire started.

“I got all the kids out at one time,” she said. “I had the big girls watch the little ones while I ran back in for the animals.”

Tate believes the fire began in the garage and then spread to the laundry room and part of the main living area, leaving holes in the attic and ceiling. It also warped the roof. The rest of the house is now drenched in water used to put out the flames and damaged by smoke.

“It is totally destroyed,” she said. “We will have to rebuild.”

According to Marble Falls Volunteer Fire Department Chief Michael Phillips, the cause of the fire is under investigation. He originally told DailyTrib.com that a Porsche that burned in the driveway might have been where the blaze originated.

Tate said two cars were parked in the driveway when the fire started. She managed to move the car parked behind the Porsche and then had to go into the house to get the keys for the second car. By the time she returned, it was in flames.

“(The cause of the fire) may have been electrical,” she said, “but we have to wait for the fire marshal’s investigation.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family. Donations also may be sent via Venmo to @KC-Tate-2.

“We lost everything,” Tate said. “My oldest daughter is into almost every sport, and all her equipment, her bicycle, every single thing is gone. This is the only house my kids have ever known.”

Responding to the fire along with the volunteer department were Marble Falls Fire Rescue, the Horseshoe Bay Fire Department, the Granite Shoals Fire Department, and Marble Falls Area EMS.

“EMS comes out to make sure the homeowners are OK, and they stick around to be available if something happens to a firefighter,” Phillips said. “A big thanks to all those people who came out there to help us.”

Meadowlakes is a gated, incorporated city within Marble Falls but not part of it, so it is served by the volunteer fire department.

