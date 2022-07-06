Meadowlakes fire contained to garage, possibly started in car

A Porsche that caught on fire in a Meadowlakes garage was pulled out by the Marble Falls Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday, July 5. The blaze was contained to the garage. No one was hurt. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

A fire Tuesday, July 5, at a home in the 300 block of Columbine in Meadowlakes was contained to the garage by a Marble Falls Volunteer Fire Department crew. The blaze, which happened around midday, is believed to have originated in a Porsche parked in the garage, VFD Chief Michael Phillips said.

“The fire marshal is investigating, but it looks like it started in the car,” he said. “The whole house was smoke damaged, but the fire was contained in the garage.”

Also responding to the fire were Marble Falls Fire Rescue, the Horseshoe Bay Fire Department, the Granite Shoals Fire Department, and Marble Falls Area EMS.

“EMS comes out to make sure the homeowners are OK, and they stick around to be available if something happens to a firefighter,” Phillips said. “A big thanks to all those people who came out there to help us.”

The home was occupied by three people, who all got out safely. One of the family’s pet cats died from smoke inhalation. Two other cats got out safely.

Meadowlakes is a gated, incorporated community within the city limits of Marble Falls but not part of the city, so it is served by the volunteer fire department.

