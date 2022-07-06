BCSO investigates missing dog found dead at boarding kennel 

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A missing dog poster for Indy is attached to a stop sign just a few yards from Lucki Dogs Resort in Spicewood, where the 2-year-old golden retriever's remains were found. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 2-year-old pet golden retriever whose body was found on the property of a Spicewood boarding kennel.

The dog, named Indy, had been missing since June 22, according to a Facebook post by his owner. He was boarded at Lucki Dogs Resort in Spicewood at the time of his disappearance. Indy’s owners were out of the country at the time and posted that he was missing on social media.

The owners also contacted Trapping, Rescue and Pet Recovery Services, an all-volunteer organization, to help find Indy.

TRAPRS representatives contacted the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office on July 1 to report that Indy’s body was buried on Lucki Dogs Resort property, according to a BCSO media release. Deputies and the Animal Control Unit responded to the property.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who has information on Indy’s disappearance and death or direct information about the dog’s stay at the kennel to call 512-756-8080 or email Animal Control Unit Deputy Jason Jewett at jjewett@burnetsheriff.com.

Lucki Dogs Resort representatives did not respond for comment by story publication time.

