GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of July 4, 2022

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting and are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Tuesday, July 5

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

discussion of contract regarding new City Hall project with Randall Scott Architects

discussion of service agreement regarding maintenance of fire apparatus

discussion of compensation plan adjustments

city manager’s development update

7 p.m. regular meeting

501 Highland Drive, Suite A, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

review of 2023 budget

discussion of possible noise ordinance

discussion of drainage issues

mayor’s report on street maintenance

Wednesday, July 6

Noon regular meeting

City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

update on downtown

business development coordinator’s report on real estate activity

discussion of Phase 1c Concept Plan

architectural review of Moss Industrial Park

5:30 p.m. special meeting

Highland Lakes Crisis Network, 700 Avenue T, Building 4, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

executive session concerning process of filling board vacancy

Thursday, July 7

2 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

On the agenda:

defining, analyzing, clarifying, and prioritizing plans for new police department programs

6 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

On the agenda:

approve preliminary tax rate and budget for 2022-23 fiscal budget

approve Marble Falls EMS annual contract

approve 2022-23 Joint Election Agreement

approve 2022-23 Burnet County contact for Election Services

editor@thepicayune.com