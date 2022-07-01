SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of July 4, 2022

3 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting and are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Tuesday, July 5

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • discussion of contract regarding new City Hall project with Randall Scott Architects
  • discussion of service agreement regarding maintenance of fire apparatus
  • discussion of compensation plan adjustments
  • city manager’s development update

Highland Haven Board of Aldermen

7 p.m. regular meeting

501 Highland Drive, Suite A, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

  • review of 2023 budget
  • discussion of possible noise ordinance
  • discussion of drainage issues
  • mayor’s report on street maintenance

Wednesday, July 6

Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.

Noon regular meeting

City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • update on downtown
  • business development coordinator’s report on real estate activity
  • discussion of Phase 1c Concept Plan
  • architectural review of Moss Industrial Park

Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees

5:30 p.m. special meeting

Highland Lakes Crisis Network, 700 Avenue T, Building 4, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • executive session concerning process of filling board vacancy

Thursday, July 7

Cottonwood Shores Crime Control & Prevention District

2 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

On the agenda:

  • defining, analyzing, clarifying, and prioritizing plans for new police department programs

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

On the agenda:

  • approve preliminary tax rate and budget for 2022-23 fiscal budget
  • approve Marble Falls EMS annual contract
  • approve 2022-23 Joint Election Agreement
  • approve 2022-23 Burnet County contact for Election Services

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

