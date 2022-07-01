GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of July 4, 2022
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting and are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Tuesday, July 5
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- discussion of contract regarding new City Hall project with Randall Scott Architects
- discussion of service agreement regarding maintenance of fire apparatus
- discussion of compensation plan adjustments
- city manager’s development update
Highland Haven Board of Aldermen
7 p.m. regular meeting
501 Highland Drive, Suite A, Highland Haven
- review of 2023 budget
- discussion of possible noise ordinance
- discussion of drainage issues
- mayor’s report on street maintenance
Wednesday, July 6
Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.
Noon regular meeting
City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- update on downtown
- business development coordinator’s report on real estate activity
- discussion of Phase 1c Concept Plan
- architectural review of Moss Industrial Park
Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees
5:30 p.m. special meeting
Highland Lakes Crisis Network, 700 Avenue T, Building 4, Marble Falls
- executive session concerning process of filling board vacancy
Thursday, July 7
Cottonwood Shores Crime Control & Prevention District
2 p.m. regular meeting
Community Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
- defining, analyzing, clarifying, and prioritizing plans for new police department programs
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Community Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
- approve preliminary tax rate and budget for 2022-23 fiscal budget
- approve Marble Falls EMS annual contract
- approve 2022-23 Joint Election Agreement
- approve 2022-23 Burnet County contact for Election Services