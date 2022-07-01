Burnet County Jail bookings for June 24-30, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of June 24-30, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Damian Torres Baldelamar, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested June 24 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): bond revocation-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Courtney Leigh Griffin, 33, of Austin was arrested June 24 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, driving while intoxicated. Released June 25 on $10,500 in bonds.

Justin Joel Knight, 32, of Kingsland was arrested June 24 by BPD: driving while license is invalid.

Justin Joel Knight, 32, of Kingsland was arrested June 24 by BCSO: bond revocation-driving while license is invalid, bond revocation-possession of marijuana.

Andrea Mandic, 29, of Kingsland was arrested June 24 by BCSO: commitment-fraudulent destroy/removal/concealment of writing.

Tyler John Moore, 27, of Burnet was arrested June 24 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain financial responsibility, possession of a controlled substance.

Annabeth Lynn Phillips, 21, of Burnet was arrested June 24 by BPD: criminal mischief, bond revocation-terroristic threat of family/household. Released June 25 on $10,500 in bonds.

Harley Brook Sharrock, 37, of Buchanan Dam was arrested June 24 by BCSO: bond withdrawal-unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Robert Glenn Whitehill, 39, of Austin was arrested June 24 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance.

Moises Suarez-Flores, 28, of Burnet was arrested June 25 by BPD: driving while intoxicated, criminal trespass.

Moises Suarez-Flores, 28, of Burnet was arrested June 25 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): ICE detainer. Released June 30 to ICE.

Jason Levi Morgan, 34, of Goldthwaite was arrested June 25 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance. Released June 27 on $20,000 bond.

James Parker Norwood, 26, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested June 25 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD): speeding, failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired driver’s license, open container in motor vehicle, driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $2,500 in bonds.

Gary Donnell Williams, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested June 25 by MFPD: assault by contact, failure to appear. Released June 29 on $1,000 in bonds.

Santiago Camacho-Cavillo, 22, was arrested June 26 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released June 27 to ICE.

Daniel Ray Collazo, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested June 26 by BPD: assault causing bodily injury, criminal trespass.

Daniel Ray Collazo, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested June 26 by BCSO: bond revocation-criminal mischief.

Brittany Nichole Cooksey, 22, of Kingsland was arrested June 26 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released June 28 on $15,000 bond.

James David Evans Jr., 29, of Burnet was arrested June 26 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): fleeing a police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to identify to a peace officer, no driver’s license.

Devvin James Fritsch, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested June 26 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Juan Hernandez-Cardova, 23, was arrested June 26 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released June 27 to ICE.

Luis Hernandez-Matute, 29, was arrested June 26 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released June 27 to ICE.

Joselin Martinez-Lopez, 21, was arrested June 26 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released June 27 to ICE.

Clayton Kelly McBeth, 29, of Austin was arrested June 26 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released June 30 to outside agency.

Rodolfo Ramirez Jr., 25, of Marble Falls was arrested June 26 by MFPD: capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Alex Sanchez-Mendez, 49, was arrested June 26 by ICE: ICE detainer.

Gustavo Santiago-Martinez, 26, was arrested June 26 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released June 27 to ICE.

Alfredo Vazquez-Cruz, 35, was arrested June 26 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released June 27 to ICE.

Jared Lee Fehr, 21, of Llano was arrested June 27 by BCSO: assault on a public servant.

Jose Julian Guerrero, 55, of Bertram was arrested June 27 by BCSO: assault on a family/household member. Released June 28 on $40,000 bond.

Sonny Ray Hernandez, 66, of Marble Falls was arrested June 27 by MFPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released June 28 on $10,000 bond.

Fernando Hernandez-Reyes, 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 27 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): assault on a family/household member.

Christopher Alan Jacobs, 40, of Marble Falls was arrested June 27 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released same day on $500 bond.

Justin Joel Knight, 32, of Kingsland was arrested June 27 by BCSO: driving while license is invalid, possession of drug paraphernalia, capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia, capias pro fine-open container-driver, capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid.

Baldemar Montes Jr., 40, of Zapata was arrested June 27 by BCSO: bond revocation-unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft of property. Released June 29 on $30,000 in bonds.

Logan Michael Pruitt, 26, of Howe was arrested June 27 by BCSO: indecency with a child-exposure.

Chase Alvin Alman, 41, of Burnet was arrested June 28 by BPD: public intoxication. Released June 29 on personal recognizance.

Douglass Allan Chandler, 51, of Ravensdale, Washington, was arrested June 28 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): possession of a controlled substance.

Juanita Martinez Garcia, 59, of Marble Falls was arrested June 28 by CSPD: capias pro fine-failure to provide proof of animal license, capias pro fine-failure to provide proof of rabies vaccination.

Pedro Martinez Garcia, 35, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested June 28 by CSPD: possession of a controlled substance, capias pro fine-failure to appear-no driver’s license, capias pro fine-failure to appear-failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Fernando Hernandez-Reyes, 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 28 by ICE: ICE detainer.

Alejandro Angel Montez, 21, of Fort Campbell, Kentucky, was arrested June 28 by BCSO: sexual assault of a child. Released June 29 on $25,000 bond.

Justin Casey Brown, 41, of Marshall was arrested June 29 by BCSO: surety surrender-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, surety surrender-abandoning/endangering a child-imminent danger of bodily injury. Released same day on $15,000 in bonds.

Patricia Diaz-Cadena, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested June 29 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): LCSO detainer.

Chase Ryan Harlin, 22, of Kingsland was arrested June 29 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated.

Shelby Dean Henson, 46, of Wister, Oklahoma, was arrested June 29 by BCSO: capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid.

Juan Benitez-Lopez, 42, was arrested June 29 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released June 30 to ICE.

Gary Howard Myers, 73, of Goldthwaite was arrested June 29 by MFPD: surety surrender-criminal trespass.

Caleb Andrew Ortega, 19, of Burnet was arrested June 29 by MFPD: capias pro fine-curfew violation, capias pro fine-consumption of alcohol by a minor, capias pro fine-possession of tobacco/e-cigarettes by a minor.

Christopher David Sledge Sr., 58, of Burnet was arrested June 29 by BCSO: bond revocation-injury to a child/elderly/disabled person.

Sarah Elizabeth Tinsley, 19, of Kingsland was arrested June 29 by LCSO: LCSO detainer.

Sarah Elizabeth Tinsley, 19, of Kingsland was arrested June 29 by BCSO: surety surrender-resisting arrest/search/transport.

Teresa Kaye Toeppich, 50, of Richland Springs was arrested June 29 by LCSO: LCSO detainer.

Karen Lee Wade, 49, of Burnet was arrested June 29 by LCSO: LCSO detainer.

Eduardo Goncalves-Bargis, 42, was arrested June 30 by ICE: ICE detainer.

Randall Vann Moore, 59, was arrested June 30 by BPD: driving while intoxicated.

John Richard Murrill, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested June 30 by MFPD: capias pro fine-public intoxication.

Christian Alexander Wade, 21, of Kingsland was arrested June 30 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance.