Delays on some BCISD bond projects while others moving along

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Workers build the steel frame for the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Student Activity Center. Photo courtesy of BCISD

Worldwide supply chain issues came home to Burnet Consolidated Independent School District as several bond projects slated for this summer have been delayed.

District officials updated the Board of Trustees during its June 20 meeting on the progress of the 2021 bond project construction scheduled this summer. While much of the work is being done and some projects have been completed, others have slowed down or halted due to the difficulty of getting supplies as well as unforeseen issues.

Delayed projects include:

BURNET MIDDLE SCHOOL

cafeteria and commons storefront

new cooler/freezer

canopy at the back of the school

weight room renovation

BERTRAM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

bus drop-off canopy

casework in four classrooms

SHADY GROVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

entrance renovations

“The incomplete work will not delay moving back into the buildings (next school year), but it does mean that there will be work completed after hours and on weekends during the school year,” according to BCISD officials.

The projects are part of a $52 million bond passed by BCISD voters in May 2021.

Other construction and renovations at BCISD are steaming along. Crews are tackling asbestos abatement at Burnet Middle School and installing new tiling and adding metal wall framing in special education areas.

At Bertram Elementary, workers have completed needed floor, driveway, and ceiling demolitions and are installing new flooring, roughing-in the administration and activities buildings, and installing under-slab plumbing in the administration building.

Work is also underway at R.J. Richey Elementary and Shady Grove Elementary campuses. And the BCISD community can see progress on the new Student Activity Center, located adjacent to the Burnet High School and middle school campuses, as crews install the structural steel and more.

Visit the BCISD bond updates webpage for more information on the projects.

daniel@thepicayune.com