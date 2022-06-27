Lower temps, chance of rain in forecast

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A cold front slipping across the Highland Lakes and Central Texas will bring lower temperatures and a chance of rain on Monday-Tuesday, June 27-28.

According to the National Weather Service, the high-pressure dome that has been baking the Highland Lakes at triple digits for much of June will move slightly west and allow a summer cold front to dip into the state.

The forecast calls for a 50 percent chance of rain on Monday afternoon into the evening. Some areas could get up to a half-inch of precipitation. Rain chances drop to 40 percent on Monday night into Tuesday morning before tapering off to 20 percent that day.

Temperatures on Monday will creep into the upper 90s before dropping to the lower 90s by early afternoon. Tuesday’s highs should be in the low 90s. The rest of the week will be cooler with highs in the low to mid-90s.

While the rain is welcome, officials caution that it won’t be enough to end the current drought conditions. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the Highland Lakes area is in a severe drought, and portions of western and southern Llano County and most of Blanco County are in an exceptional drought.

The monitor rates drought intensify from none to exceptional.

