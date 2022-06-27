SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE

Llano County Sheriff’s Office getting new wheels

12 hours ago | Dakota Morrissiey
Llano County Sheriff's Office

The purchase of six new Llano County Sheriff's Office vehicles was approved by the Llano County Commissioners Court at its regular meeting June 27. Courtesy photo

After a month of deliberation, the Llano County Commissioners Court has approved the use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase new vehicles, including six patrol units for the Llano County Sheriff’s Office.

Commissioners made the decision during their regular meeting Monday, June 27.

It was Llano County Sheriff Bill Blackburn’s May 23 presentation to the Commissioners Court about the number of high-mileage vehicles in the LCSO that swayed commissioners. According to the sheriff, a third of his department’s vehicles, or 13, have more than 100,000 miles on them. Llano County policy states that law enforcement vehicles should not exceed 150,000 miles and still be in service.

The estimated cost for six, fully outfitted sheriff’s office vehicles comes to about $320,000. The quote price is good for 30 days.

“Luckily, I was able to find six,” Blackburn said. 

According to the sheriff, Houston area departments have been unable to acquire 2023 vehicles due to supply shortages.

Blackburn originally requested that seven of the highest-mileage vehicles be replaced, but only six will be replaced at this time.

The LCSO was not the only organization to receive new vehicles. The Commissioners Court also approved the purchase of two new vehicles for the Road and Bridge and Development Services departments. Overall, the court allocated $500,000 of ARPA funds for new vehicle purchases. 

The estimated delivery date of the new vehicles is between January and February of 2023.

The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act that was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021. The act was in response to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Through ARPA, the U.S. Department of the Treasury provides direct funding to cities and communities affected by the pandemic.

dakota@thepicayune.com

Dakota Morrissiey

